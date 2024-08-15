Man Fatally Struck by Car While Entering Parked Vehicle on Side of Highway 101 in Gaviota

A man was killed on the shoulder of Highway 101 in Gaviota on Thursday after being sideswiped by a passing vehicle.

The man was hit at around 12:30 p.m. while entering a vehicle parked on the southbound side of the highway near Dos Pueblos Canyon, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck. Bystanders on the scene, including a cardiologist and two electrical linemen, attempted to revive the man using CPR and an AED before medics arrived. Despite their “valiant” efforts, Safechuck said, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The southbound #2 lane remained closed Thursday afternoon to allow County Fire to clear the scene and California Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.

No further details, including the status of the driver, are currently available.