Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Presents Annual State of the County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, From Goleta to Carpinteria, will host the annual State of the County on Friday, August 23 from 3 to 5 PM at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara.

The State of the County will feature presentations from Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato, UC Santa Barbara Economic Forecast Project Director Peter Rupert, and Fifth District Supervisor and Chair Steve Lavagnino.

“This year’s State of the County will provide invaluable insights into the economic and political landscape of Santa Barbara County. It’s an essential event for anyone invested in the future of our local economy,” said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “We are honored to bring together such distinguished speakers and partners to help our business community stay informed and engaged.”

The State of the County is a unique opportunity for the business community to hear about our current economy and issues being addressed in local government. Don’t miss out on this exceptional event that promises informative presentations, networking opportunities, and a chance to connect with the business community and elected officials.

To register for the event, please visit https://sbscchamber.com/event/state-of-the-county-2024/

Many thanks to our Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Linkedin, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara

Corporate Sponsors: CenCal Health, COX Communications

Event Sponsors: Agilent Technologies, American Riviera Bank, Atlantic Aviation, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Chevron, Community West Bank, Cottage Health, Courtyard by Marriott, Edhat, ExxonMobil, Fauver Large Archbald & Spray, Google, Lure Digital, Majestic Asset Management, MarBorg Industries, Nicholson & Schwartz, Noozhawk, Pacific Coast Business Times, Sable Offshore, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Zoo, Scale Microgrids, Signature Aviation, Solomon Hills, Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company, Team Solutions Group, The Towbes Group, UC Santa Barbara, UCLA Health, Verizon, Village Properties, Workzones.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.