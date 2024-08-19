New Film Festival Partnership Offers Cash Grants up to $10K to Santa Barbara Filmmakers

Santa Barbara Filmmakers have a brand new opportunity to get their movies made thanks to a partnership between Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) and the Veraison Fund in celebration of SBIFF’s 40th year. The inaugural Filmmaker Fund is designed to help foster independent filmmakers of Santa Barbara County by providing direct cash support.

As SBIFF just announced, each year SBIFF will accept applications from Santa Barbara based filmmakers. A jury of industry professionals will review all submissions and invite selected finalists to pitch their projects at SBIFF’s Education Center for a chance to receive up to $10K in funding toward their film project. Santa Barbara based filmmakers have until September 30 to submit their screenplays and supporting materials, including storyboards, attached credits lists, pilots, at https://sbiff.org/filmmakerfund/. The application is pretty straightforward.

“At SBIFF, we work to champion filmmakers of all stripes, from international superstars to students who are just dreaming of what their future careers might look like,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling. “This new partnership is an exciting way to offer meaningful support to local filmmakers, and we are thrilled to launch it as part of our 40th anniversary!”

“Raising money for a short film is often the hardest and least fun job for filmmakers. That’s why we’re thrilled to be partnering with SBIFF to create the Filmmaker Fund, reducing financial barriers and making it easier for local creatives to turn their diverse, unique stories into films,” stated Gardner Grout, of the Veraison Fund.

The 2025 winners will be announced during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, taking place February 4-15, 2025. For more information on both the festival and new filmmaker fund, see sbiff.org.