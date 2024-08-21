Former Santa Ynez Coach Sentenced to State Prison for Multiple Sex Crimes Against Minors

Gregory Scott Ray, the 57-year-old former yearbook salesman and youth sports coach who was convicted in June of more than three dozen sex crimes in the Santa Ynez Valley, was sentenced on August 19 to 22 years and four months followed by 50 years to life in state prison, according to a release by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

Ray’s crimes were committed against eight minors over an 11-year span. Ray met several of his victims through his sons, who attended local schools in the Santa Ynez Valley. Investigators found that Ray’s involvement in the community as a yearbook salesman, field-trip chaperone, and coach for little league baseball and high school volleyball programs allowed him to meet and exploit underage boys. Ray also turned to online same-sex dating apps like Grindr and Adam4Adam, where he met with boys as young as 12, according to the DA’s Office.

The term of 22 years and four months reflects the crimes committed against six of the victims, while the two additional terms of 25 years to life are for his crimes against two additional victims. One victim, according to investigators, met Ray online when he was 12 years old and was later sexually assaulted by Ray in a park bathroom when he was 13. Another of the identified minors met Ray during a high school yearbook conference organized by Ray, who was convicted of forcibly sodomizing the 17-year-old.

Three survivors spoke at sentencing, noting the impact the sexual abuse has had on their lives. One survivor said that he has “taken his power back,” adding that they will not allow Ray to haunt their dreams. A mother of one survivor also spoke, highlighting the effect her son’s experience had on their family.

Ray was originally placed in custody in 2019 after a victim confided in a friend who reported the misconduct to a high school principal, who in turn contacted the police, according to the DA’s Office.

“District Attorney John Savrnoch acknowledges the bravery and courage of the victims who came forward and testified against the perpetrator,” the press release stated. “Their strength in facing such challenges is commendable and serves as an inspiration.”