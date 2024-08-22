I am always looking for a link between Santa Barbara and “the rest of the world.” To my utter surprise, I found this information in a very old copy of The Sacramento Bee, which links the current most famous person in the world to our little town. Here are my findings in the form of a one-question quiz.

Question: Who got married at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse and will be celebrating their Tenth Wedding Anniversary on Thursday, August 22, which just happens to be the last day of the Democratic National Convention?

(a) Doug Emhoﬀ

(b) Kamala Harris

(c) Both of them.

Yeah, the most famous person in the world got married just down the street from you. If you’re thinking of sending a gift, tradition suggests that it be made of tin. As in something that won’t rust. Like a Presidential Seal.

Editor’s Note: Not to overshadow the author’s discovery, we note that Weddings Editor Terry Ortega wrote about this wedding in 2021.