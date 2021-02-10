Wedding Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Married at Santa Barbara Courthouse The Mural Room Provided the Perfect Location for Two Lawyers in Love

It seems Santa Barbara has a happy connection to Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. These two met on a blind date in 2013 and dated for one year before tying the knot. They chose to have their ceremony in the Mural Room at the S.B. County Courthouse in August of 2014, a perfect location for two lawyers in love. It was the first marriage for Harris and the second for Emhoff. Harris, who considers herself Black Baptist, and Emhoff, who was raised Jewish, were married by the bride’s sister, Maya Harris, in a ceremony that included a flower garland for the bride to give the groom in honor of her Indian heritage and the Jewish ritual of breaking of the glass to honor Emhoff’s upbringing.

It is obvious that these two are over the moon in love as Emhoff gushed in a 2020 Marie Claire interview, “I’m not overly political, I’m overly her husband,” or, in this case, Second Gentleman.

According to the S.B. County website, the Courthouse Mural Room “is currently not accepting wedding reservations for any dates from now through February 28, 2021.” This, of course, is subject to change. For more information about the Mural Room, visit countyofsb.org/parks/muralroomwedding.sbc, call (805) 568-2460, Option 4, or email weddings@countyopfsb.org.

