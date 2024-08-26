Chumash Casino Resort Unveils the Sports Bar at Chumash

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA — August 26, 2024 — The Chumash Casino Resort has unveiled its highly anticipated new third-floor food and beverage experience, The Sports Bar at Chumash. The venue features an expansive wraparound bar with built-in countertop gaming units, marketplace-style food stalls offering a wide variety of food options, over 20 TV screens and two state-of-the-art LED walls showing the day’s top games.

“Our tribe is proud to offer this brand-new sports bar experience, which is unlike any other in the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Our Food and Beverage team set out to create a comfortable, sports-driven atmosphere where guests can watch a game while enjoying great food and drinks with friends. We think this will be the place to watch all popular sporting events.”

The full-service, seated dining and bar experience features six eateries, including Bok Bok’s (chicken), Cali Rolls (sushi), Lucky Buns (burgers and sandwiches) Let’s Noodle (ramen and pho), Lovin’ Tacos and The Sweet Spot (desserts). Behind the bar, there are over 20 beers on draft, including local craft favorites, domestic and imported brews, as well as Valley Fog, the tribe’s own hazy blonde ale. Also behind the bar is the tribe’s Chumash Casino Resort house bourbon, part of a partnership with the Woodford Reserve distillery in Kentucky.

The Sports Bar is open daily from noon – 1 a.m. To view complete food and drink menus, visit https://chumashcasino.com/dining/the-sports-bar.

When dining in with your CLUB Card at The Sports Bar, members of THE CLUB also enjoy full membership benefits, including points on purchase, Reward Points redemptions, comp redemptions and room charges. Simply present your CLUB Card to your server to earn and redeem benefits.

The Sports Bar experience is also connected to U PLAY Sports, the Chumash Casino Resort’s free-to-play sports picking challenge that’s available online, which allows you to pick your favorite teams with chances to win Slot Free Play, while watching the games live on any of the space’s 20+ TVs. Throughout the year, U PLAY Sports features challenges based on professional and collegiate basketball, football and baseball, horse racing and more. Just in time for the highly anticipated NFL season, U PLAY Sports will feature its Pro Football Pick ‘em with chances to win over $100,000 in prizes this season. To play these exciting sports challenges on U PLAY Sports, visit https://sports.chumashcasino.com.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is a 21-and-over facility that is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The casino’s gaming floor is open 24/7 and features 2,400 slot machines, 45 table games, bingo, poker and weekly prize giveaways. For more information on the resort’s eateries, menu items, gaming, entertainment and more, visit www.chumashcasino.com.