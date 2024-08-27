Red Cross Invites Community Members to an Open House Event on August 29

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, AUG. 27, 2024 — The American Red Cross of Santa Barbara is hosting an Open House for the general public to explore the newly renovated office, meet our dedicated team of volunteers and community partners, and discover how you can make a difference by supporting the Red Cross mission on Thursday, August 29 between 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. All are welcome and light beverages and light snacks will be provided.

“Come one, come all! We want Santa Barbara residents to know that we are here for them – helping people prepare and recover from disaster, supporting military members and their families, teaching lifesaving skills like CPR and making sure patients facing illness and emergencies have the blood they need,” said Dana Regier, Chief Operating Officer of the American Red Cross Central California Region. “This event is a chance to mingle with neighbors, learn about our sustainability efforts and see how you can help further our mission.”

Community members who are interested in learning more are invited to the Red Cross Open House to learn about how Red Cross volunteers help before, during, and after emergencies, the services we provide, and see firsthand the improvements we’ve made to our historic building in the heart of Santa Barbara. Please RSVP here.

At the Red Cross, we focus not just on what we do – our lifesaving mission – but also how we do it. As the climate crisis worsens, we are committed to doing our part to help build a more sustainable planet for future generations.

The Red Cross is on the frontlines of the climate crisis in communities across the country as it supports families who struggle to cope with more frequent and intense disasters. Our core mission is to help families during emergencies. Many of the communities we serve, including Santa Barbara, repeatedly face devastating climate-driven disasters. By reconsidering all aspects of our work through a new eco-friendly lens, we can help combat the impact that extreme weather is having on the people we serve.

We understand that how we deliver our mission matters significantly, and we’re committed to doing our part. The Red Cross is continuing an ambitious project to slash emissions, cut waste and lower water usage. In the Pacific Coast Chapter, Red Cross volunteers have started a local Green Team that engages employees and volunteers in advancing sustainability efforts at a regional level. Green Teams provide an opportunity to gather ideas and identify sustainability opportunities and support regional leadership with local sustainability activities.

Local volunteers have led projects to lower our water and energy use by installing water-saving fixtures and equipment and by installing more energy-efficient windows, smart thermostats and more. Our goal is to continue meeting the ever-increasing need for our services while also mitigating any negative environmental impacts.

These efforts will be on display at the upcoming Open House. If you’re exploring opportunities to serve our community, join us for this Open House and hear from current volunteers about their work and how you can roll up your sleeve to help your community. Community members are encouraged to stop by any time throughout the event and learn how you can turn your compassion into action.

About the American Red Cross: