Celebrating an Evening of Grandeur: The Granada Theatre Continues Centennial Celebrations with Annual Legends Gala

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA –The Granada Theatre, a cornerstone of the Santa Barbara community for the past century, is excited to announce the eighth annual Legends Gala, an evening set to commemorate the theater’s centennial year and honor the key figures behind the theater’s restoration in 2008, Susan Gulbransen and Joan Rutkowski. The gala, to be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, promises a night of elegance, entertainment, and a heartfelt celebration of The Granada Theatre.

In its 100-year history, The Granada has worn many hats. Originally opening its doors in 1924 as a silent movie and live performance venue, it evolved into a grand movie palace in the 1930s after being acquired by Warner Bros. Since then, the theater has been a cherished landmark by the people of Santa Barbara as a premier performing arts venue.

“This year’s Legends Gala celebrates The Granada Theatre during its centennial year,” said Palmer Jackson, Jr., the Executive Chairman at The Granada Theatre. “It includes special recognition of the vision of Susan Gulbransen and Joan Rutkowski, who were instrumental in restoring The Granada in 2008. We are excited to highlight The Granada’s rich history, its present significance, and promising future, as well as its role in Santa Barbara’s life.”

Susan Gulbransen, who served as President of the Board of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts for six years, and Joan Rutkowski, who began her role as a founding board member in 1997, started the restoration project in 1998. The project was completed in 2008 with the help of local philanthropists Michael Towbes, Sarah and Roger Chrisman, Sara Miller McCune, and many others who provided crucial support that made the massive renovation possible.

The restoration, which brought the theater back to its glory days as a state-of-the-art performance venue, was a transformative project that ensured the theater’s continued role as a vibrant center for the arts in Santa Barbara. Their pioneering efforts breathed new life into the theater and cemented its future as a beacon of culture and arts in the community.

Gala attendees will enjoy an elegant banquet hosted on the stage of The Granada overlooking the grand auditorium. The gala will include a gourmet dinner paired with wines and cocktails. In keeping with the Centennial Year programming highlighting Santa Barbara talent, the evening’s entertainment will include a band created for this night only: The One-Night-Stand-Band performing on The One Night Bandstand. The evening will culminate in honoring Susan’s and Joan’s legendary roles in helping to make The Granada the performing arts center that serves all of Santa Barbara.

For more information on the theater, please visit www.granadasb.org.

ABOUT THE GRANADA THEATRE

Built in 1924, and celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, The Granada Theatre has been integral to Santa Barbara’s arts and entertainment landscape for a century. This state-of-the-art venue with 1,500 seats boasts a legacy of hosting world-class performances and is home to eight resident companies: American Theatre Guild, CAMA, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, State Street Ballet, The Santa Barbara Symphony, and UCSB Arts and Lectures. Notably, in the mid-20th century, The Granada Theatre served as a Warner Bros movie palace, hosting exclusive screenings of cinematic classics like “Gone with the Wind” and “Guys and Dolls.” Over the years, it has welcomed an illustrious array of 20th-century luminaries, including Charlie Chaplin, Fred Astaire, Henry Fonda, Yo-Yo Ma, Steve Martin, and the London Symphony Orchestra, among others. The theater is a historical icon that speaks to the central role that live performing arts play in defining the communal life of Santa Barbara and the Central Coast region.

For more information on The Granada Theatre, please visit www.granadasb.org.