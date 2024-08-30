My First Match at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

“Money talks … wealth whispers,” my friend whispered to me as we sat at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, about to watch our first-ever polo match. We had just been handed menus for The Polo Grill and were taken aback by the gourmet selection of food being offered — the menu listed caprese sandwiches, grilled shrimp cocktails, and charcuterie plates, a stark contrast to the typical stadium foods of hot dogs and nachos.

A few rows ahead of us, a group of attendees decked out in their Kentucky Derby–best ordered a round of Aperol Spritzes to accompany their charcuterie plate, one of them saying, “the weather just called for one.” They sipped their spritzes, took bites of their artisan cheese and dried fruit, and watched the players line up on the field under the shade of their wide-brim sun hats.

That group of attendees fit in perfectly with the Sunday polo afternoon: quiet, understated, and oh-so elegant.

Writer Lauren Chiou, right, and Emily Yoon, posing after the match ended. | Photo: Lauren Chiou

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club kicked off the Pacific Coast Open on August 18, with some seriously electrifying matches between the world’s most competitive polo teams. Described as the “crown jewel of Santa Barbara’s polo season” by David Sigman, general manager of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, the Pacific Coast Open is the premier polo event on the West Coast.

As someone who only knew of polo through the 1990 film Pretty Woman, I was curious to see how many similarities a real-life match shared with the movie. The sprawling green field, impeccably dressed attendees, and an array of extravagant hats seemed like something that could only exist in fiction, too picturesque to exist in real life.

Imagine my surprise when, immediately upon walking in, I counted not one, not two, but five feathered hats paired perfectly with linen outfits and large sunglasses. One guest was wearing a brown polka dot dress strikingly similar to Julia Roberts’s in the movie, which I suspect was no accident.

Following the Pony Parade and a stunning performance of the national anthem, the 3 p.m. match kicked off, with players from La Karina and Klentner Ranch gathering in the middle of the field for the ball throw-in. Excitement was almost immediate, with the game quickly picking up the pace as both teams ran across the grass, swinging their mallets to hit the ball into goals located at each end.

As the match progressed, I began to notice the similarities to other sports, such as soccer. In both, the main objective is to score goals located at both ends of the field. It’s a fast-paced game that can go either way, making for an exciting watch. While I’d researched the rules of polo in anticipation of attending the match, making that connection was key to helping me understand what I was watching. Instead of watching players running across the field, I was in awe at how well polo players navigated the field while sitting atop their teammates: their horses.

After the third chukker, which are the seven-minute periods that the game is divided into, everyone in the stands rose to their seats and made their way to the field. I realized that the match was halfway through, and therefore it was the iconic polo activity: the stomping of the divots. We followed the crowd down to the field and watched as attendees stomped their sandals and dress shoes into the grass, smoothing out the holes left by the horses on the field. A golf cart was driven out onto the field, with complimentary champagne and apple cider for those partaking in the stomping. I sipped my cider and watched as audience members socialized, hugging and shaking hands with others on the field. Music played, champagne was cheered, and laughter rang across the grass during the unique, participatory halftime experience.

I took the break in the game as an opportunity to explore more of the club. Walking inside the Clubhouse, I was in awe of the large trophies sitting in a glass case, one being roughly the same height as me. I also explored the outdoor table seating area, with prime seating and views of the game. In the middle of the tables sat a trophy, which was a stunning horse sculpture surrounded by roses. Multiple guests crowded around the trophy, admiring its beauty. Also on the table were belts, which I learned were champion belts given to the winning team.

La Karina being honored as the winners of the match. | Photo: Lauren Chiou

The audience took their seats and the match continued in the fourth chukker. La Karina had held a steady lead over Klentner Ranch, but this lead was short lived. Through masterful defense, Klentner Ranch stopped La Karina’s multiple attempts at scoring goals, quickly catching up with their opposition. By the end of the sixth and final chukker, the match was tied at 12 to 12.

As a result, the match went into its seventh chukker, signifying overtime. Whichever team scored the next goal would be declared winner, meaning the stakes were incredibly high. The entire audience was glued to the field, gasping at every dodged goal or quick play, completely immersed in the game.

The energy was contagious — after standing up after a particularly exciting play, an audience member exclaimed, “Just five minutes ago, we learned when to get excited!” — it doesn’t take a polo expert to recognize the enthralling match on the grass.

With less than three minutes left in the seventh chukker, the score was still tied. The match was exciting, both teams fighting to win an incredibly close game. Finally, La Karina scored a goal, clinching another point over Klentner Ranch and cementing them as the winners of the match. The stands erupted into cheers, not only from fans of La Karina, but those in awe of such an incredible display of athleticism.

As the players cleared the field and people began exiting the stands, my friend and I decided to check out the club’s gift shop. The apparel at the store ranged from the polo club’s merchandise (hats, shirts, and sweatshirts) to fashionable items, such as dresses and knit sweaters. My personal favorite item was a red and white baseball cap that said “put it on my cowboy’s tab,” a cute and applicable phrase for the horse-centric event.

We made our way back to the front of the field, where the players from La Karina were introduced as the winners of the match. They stood in front of a photo background and podium, holding their winner’s belts and posing for pictures as audience members cheered. This celebration marked the end to an dynamic and thrilling event, and the exciting start to the Pacific Coast Open.

Open to the public, the Santa Barbara Polo season continues through October. See sbpolo.ticketsauce.com for tickets and sbpolo.com for more information.