Santa Barbara International Film Festival to Fete Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell — who is currently receiving kudos for his upcoming Netflix documentary Will & Harper, which has him going on a road trip with Harper Steele, his good friend of 30 years who recently came out as a trans woman — will be honored with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence in Film. This prestigious award is a benefit for SBIFF’s educational programs and will be presented on Wednesday, December 11, at a black-tie dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara.

One of the most influential and beloved figures in comedy for more than three decades, Ferrell began his career on Saturday Night Live and went on to star in countless hit comedy movies including Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Elf, Step Brothers, and most recently, Barbie. In addition to comedy, he is also known for dramatic performances in films like Stranger Than Fiction.

Ferrell is also the co-founder of Gloria Sanchez Productions, along with producing partner Jessica Elbaum. In 2020, the company announced a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix on the heels of the success of the Emmy-nominated series Dead to Me. The production company has had a multi-year first-look deal with 20th Century Studios since 2021 and has produced Hustlers, Booksmart, May December, Theater Camp, Spirited, and Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

Named for Kirk Douglas, since 2006 the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film has been awarded annually to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both.

“Comedy is the hardest and you make it look easy Will. Congratulations! Dad loved you!” stated Michael Douglas, son of the late actor.

Past Kirk Douglas Award honorees are Ryan Gosling, Michelle Yeoh, Martin Scorsese, Hugh Jackman, Dame Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, and John Travolta. The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival is February 4 – February 15, 2025. Passes for the 2025 Festival are on sale now at sbiff.org, as are tickets to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence in Film on December 11.