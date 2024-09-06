Aperitivo’s da Sola Pop-Up

Lindsey Reed is hosting Sunday to Tuesday aperitf pop-ups at Aperitivo.

As the charming Italian osteria Aperitivo prepares to expand from its tiny slot on West Haley to a bigger location on State Street, longtime wine pro Lindsey Reed will be hosting Sunday to Tuesday pop-ups at the original wine bar throughout September. Called “da Sola,” the evening sipping sessions will be focused on her selection of wines and other beverages, served with simple, salty snacks.

“The main point is to create a space that builds a community around ethical and affordable wines, good vibes, and the relaxed European feel,” said Reed, the former GM at Satellite S.B. and most recently a manager at Bell’s in Los Alamos. “I’m focusing on lesser-known varietals and regions, and building a place ‘where everyone knows your name.’”

The 5 to 8 p.m. pop-ups will serve as a preview of sorts to what will become of the space when the restaurant operation part of the Aperitivo experience shifts to the larger restaurant. The restaurant’s owners Brian Dodero and Andrea Girardello are keeping the original location, but the plan is for Reed to run it as a wine bar with a smaller food menu once the move is made. Reed, who also teaches the wine class at UCSB, first worked with the two men a decade ago at the Four Seasons Biltmore.

Aperitivo da Sola starts this Sunday, September 8, and will run the entire month every Sunday-Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. at 7 W. Haley St. See aperitivosb.com/dasola.