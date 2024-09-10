Ensemble Theater Company’s Upcoming Season Brings Five Unique Productions to Downtown Santa Barbara

Take a peek into Legends & Legacies, Ensemble Theatre Company’s 2024/25 season! In October, ETC presents Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, in which leather-pants Dracula faces off against tough-lady Van Helsing in an adventure on the comic spectrum between witty turn of phrase and abject absurdity. Later, ETC follows last year’s Ring of Fire with Million Dollar Quartet, a show featuring an impromptu jam session with Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis at Sun Records. Filled with great songs of the era, Million Dollar Quartet lets audiences relive the golden age of Rock’n’Roll.

“You can’t do a season of legends without Shakespeare!” says Executive Director Scott DeVine. Enter a modern take on Hamlet, in which director Margaret Starbuck is leaning heavily into the text as a ghost story. Hamlet asks audiences to consider why these tragedies, though centuries old, still haunt our imaginations.

Originally, a production of Hershey Felder’s George Gershwin Alone was planned for spring, but Felder is currently premiering his new play, Rachmaninoff and the Tsar. With excitement for this brand-new work, Gershwin has been replaced in the line-up with an early stop on the Rachmaninoff world premiere tour. The season culminates with a musical about the relationships between Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice: A New Musical is a Southern California premiere celebrating the tenacious drive of these “first ladies” of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Individual tickets for these shows, as well as 2024/25 season tickets, are available for purchase at etcsb.org. See you at the theater.