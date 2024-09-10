Impressive $750,000 Federal Grant Awarded to California Missions Foundation to Address Preservation Repairs at Casa Del Herrero

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A major federal matching grant, one of the largest local preservation grants of its kind, became a reality this week at Montecito’s historic Casa del Herrero. The California Missions Foundation (CMF) was awarded a massive $750,000 grant for preservation repairs to this important National Historic Landmark property located in the Montecito community. As a result of the granted funds presented to Casa del Herrero, the exquisite 1925 Andalusian-style country house built by successful industrialist George Fox Steedman for his family, will soon be undergoing preservation and needed conservation improvements to the venue. This project was funded in part by a Save America’s Treasures grant, administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.

The upcoming work to be done at Casa del Herrero includes necessary repairs and strengthening of a bevy of unique Moorish fountains that dot the Casa’s historic landscape. Many of the fountains ae damaged or broken. Preservation work will also be done on several additional structures on the historic property.

Following the presentation of the $750,000 check to Casa del Herrero by CMF Heather Biles, president of Cas del Herrero’s board of trustees explained “This grant says that the Casa is a significant asset in our community, and that it is an asset that deserves to be preserved.” “Thanks to the California Missions Foundation, this is the largest one-time grant the Casa has ever received, and it is at the highest level of national prestige.”

For months, officials at Casa del Herrero and the statewide Santa Barbara-based California Missions Foundation worked collaboratively to identify project components to include in the detailed federal grant application. The application narrative was originally structured to highlight the historically significant aspects of the Casa, as well as the preservation needs for the project components. Finally, an email was sent to California Missions Foundation informing the organization that it had been awarded the grant for the important preservation projects outlined at Casa del Herrero.

“Preservation of our state’s historic buildings is the mission of CMF,” said Michael H. Imwalle, chairman of the CMF board of directors. “For more than 25 years, the California Missions Foundation has been dedicated to preserving our California Missions and related historic sites. As a fine example of Spanish Colonial Revival Architecture, we enjoyed collaborating with Casa del Herrero and the National Parks Service on this important grant.”

The Save America’s Treasures grant program began 25 years ago and has awarded more than $405 million for 1,400 projects ranging from Baptist churches to Jewish synagogues, from California Missions to US Civil War sites. This year, a total of $25.7 million was granted to fund 59 projects that will preserve nationally significant sites and historic collections in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The $750,000 award to CMF for Casa del Herrero was the only preservation grant awarded for a California location through this competitive national program.

“The Save America’s Treasures program continues to enable communities across the United States to preserve and conserve their nationally significant historic properties and collections,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “It’s fitting to celebrate this milestone anniversary through a wide range of projects that help to pass the full history of America and its people down to future generations.”

The Casa del Herrero preservation project will be the seventh SAT grant that California Missions Foundation will administer. In previous years, CMF was awarded SAT grants for Missions Santa Barbara and Santa Inés which is an on-going project.

According to CMF Executive Director David Boltin, “National Historic Landmark and preserving these treasures for future generations is a high priority,” “This successful collaboration with the team at Casa del Herrero really shows the benefits when local, statewide, and national organizations come together to preserve our history.”

The projects at Casa del Herrero made possible through this grant will also focus on one of the estate’s most striking features, its intricate network of tiled fountains. The ten fountains adorn the gardens and embody the careful use of water characteristic of Andalusian landscapes. They are currently in various states of disrepair, and urgent conservation is needed to preserve the unique Alcora and Andalusian figurative motifs, as well as the Cuerda Seca and Cuenca tilework.

Primarily dating from the 1920s, these tiles are of Spanish and Tunisian origin, with many sourced from the prestigious Les Fils de J. Chemla factory. It is thought beautiful older tiles may date back to the 17th and 18th centuries, making their preservation essential to maintain the historical integrity of the Casa.

The Casa’s historic Glass House, Lath House, and Tool Shed preservation is expected to help protect and restore the unique flora of California, which is crucial for sustaining ecosystem health and supporting native wildlife. These projects covered with the SAT grant were identified in Casa’s on-going Capital Campaign “Preserving Our Past, Protecting Our Future.” “Equal local funding is required to be raised for this project to move it forward,” added Ms. Biles. “We will continue to reach out to our local community for support to take full advantage of this federal grant.”

About Casa del Herrero:

Casa del Herrero, a National Historic Landmark nestled in Montecito, stands as one of the finest examples of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture in the United States. Designed by architect George Washington Smith and completed in 1925, the 11-acre estate includes the main house, extensive gardens, and historic outbuildings like the Lath House, Glass House, and blacksmith tool shed and wine cellar. As we approach Casa del Herrero’s centennial in 2025, the estate continues to serve as a vital cultural and educational resource, showcasing California’s rich architectural heritage. For information or donations please contact (805) 565-5653.

About California Missions Foundation:

Founded in 1998, the California Missions Foundation is dedicated to preserving the 21 California Missions and related historic sites. The statewide Santa Barbara-based organization also focuses on our future generations with its robust fourth grade field trip program “All Aboard the Bus.” Since its founding, CMF has provided more than $20 million of preservation and education support thanks to its many supporters, members and partner foundations. For information contact (805) 963-1633.