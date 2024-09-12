As she requested, the father of Cora Vides gifted her a weapon, an extremely dangerous switchblade. What an unusual gift for a child.

Clearly, too many parents do not bother to take the time to know their child before weaponizing them, hence, the potential brutality of others.

Does anyone know why Mr. Vides is not held accountable for gifting a horrific weapon to his daughter who then traumatized her friend?

Is it because the father is also insane? Or because he is very wealthy and lives in Hope Ranch? Please tell, why is it okay for parents to gift a life-threatening weapon to their child although without consequences?