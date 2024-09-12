Food From the Heart to Begin Delivery Service in Carpinteria

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Food From The Heart (FFTH), a local non-profit organization, is beginning delivery service to residents of Carpinteria.

Each week the organization prepares and delivers bags of freshly prepared meals to low- income individuals who live alone, are battling an illness or recovering from major surgery, and don’t have the financial resources to hire a caregiver or outside food service. They currently deliver 156 bags of meals each week to individuals in Santa Barbara and Goleta. The organization will be adding service to residents of Carpinteria through a weekly delivery every Wednesday morning, effective immediately.

The deliveries will be coordinated by long-time FFTH volunteer Shen Rajan, who is a Carpinteria resident. The weekly delivery includes multiple freshly prepared meals, packaged in an attractive bag and resembling an order from a fine restaurant. Included in the weekly bags are an entrée, a casserole, a large container of soup, a fresh green salad, a cold deli-style salad, a dessert cake and bags of fresh rolls and fresh fruit. All of the food is designed to help support the immune system and health of the individuals they serve.

If an individual is interested in pursuing this service, the primary criteria is low-income, living alone, and managing an illness. There are no age restrictions for this service, and it is provided free-of-charge to those who qualify.

“We are thrilled to begin service to the residents of Carpinteria,” said Executive Director Steven Sharpe. “Our organization depends on volunteers to do most of the work, enabling us to operate with a small staff and on a limited budget. We are very grateful to Shen for offering to oversee this expansion to Carpinteria.”

“As a Carpinteria resident, I feel very devoted to ensuring FFTH can serve those most in need in our community,” said Shen. “I look forward to “giving back” to our community through this effort, knowing what a special place Carpinteria is to live.”

If you feel you qualify, or know someone who might qualify, the best way to inquire is to call (805) 334-5292.

If you are interested in volunteering or otherwise supporting this effort, you can contact Food From The Heart by sending an email to info@sbfoodfromtheheart.com or by visiting www.sbfoodfromtheheart.org.