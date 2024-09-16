Artist Sarah Rosalena Featured in Six Getty PST ART Shows

This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

Computational craft artist Sarah Rosalena is set to make a significant impact in the upcoming Getty PST ART: Art & Science Collide with her work being featured in six exhibitions across Southern California. The region’s landmark arts event, PST ART (previously Pacific Standard Time), creates opportunities for civic dialogue around some of the most urgent problems of our time by exploring past and present connections between art and science in a series of exhibitions, public programs and other resources.

Rosalena, an assistant professor of computational craft in UCSB’s Department of Art, researches and creates using machine learning, digital fabrication, ceramics, beading and weaving.

In a recent episode of UCSB’s video series, “Research in 60 Seconds,” Rosalena discusses computational craft, a hybrid practice between analog and digital techniques. “This means that the art I make is done by hand and by machine,” she said, “Computational craft allows me to use Indigenous handcrafts, like textiles, beadwork and clay, at the same time I’m using new technologies, like, 3D printing, neural networks and digital weaving. By analyzing these kinds of hybrid digital/analog forms, I am able to question the boundaries between the ancient and the futuristic, the handmade and the automated, and the earthly and the other-worldly.”

Rosalena, who is Wixárika and based in Los Angeles, has built a reputation for breaking boundaries through her hybrid forms rooted in Indigenous cosmologies, re-interpreted through digital tools and her hand. Her experimental practice reconsiders craft in the context of art history and technology and suggests new possibilities as we attempt to define ourselves to innovation and computation.

Her work will be presented at PST ART in the following shows: