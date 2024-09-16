Construction Continues on Roundabout Project on Highway 154 Near Los Olivos

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Construction continues on a roundabout project at the intersection of Hwy. 154 and Baseline Avenue/Edison Street near Los Olivos.

Baseline Avenue/Edison Street is closed at its connection to Hwy. 154. A new traffic alignment on Hwy. 154 at the intersection of Baseline Avenue/Edison Street is now in effect through February 2025.

Businesses are open and accessible along Baseline Avenue/Edison Street during construction. Message and directional signs are in place to alert the traveling public of detours.

Available detours:

Travelers heading east of Edison/Baseline Avenue may use East Roblar Avenue.

Travelers heading west of Edison/Baseline Avenue from north of the original intersection may use West Roblar Avenue to Refugio Road to Baseline Avenue.

Travelers heading west of Edison/Baseline Avenue may use State Route 246 to Edison Street, south of the original intersection.

Work includes the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 154 and Baseline Avenue/Edison Street, installation of curb ramps, rumble strips and a lighting system.

This roundabout project is expected to be complete in Spring 2025.

The contractor for this $8.7 million project is Granite Construction Company of Santa Maria, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/