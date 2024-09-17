Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc Chalks will return to Lompoc Airport for a weekend of art and entertainment October 4-6. The schedule for this free community event includes a special Food Truck Friday event followed by two packed days of live entertainment, youth activities, food trucks and local vendors. Plus, colorful creations by talented artists from near and far!

Weekend festivities begin on Friday, October 4, at the “Meet the Artists” Kick-Off from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Lompoc Airport with live music. While admission is free, food and beverages will be available for purchase courtesy of Food Truck Friday.

The chalk festival itself takes place on Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, from 10:00am-5:00pm. Live entertainment is planned throughout the event with many local musicians, dance groups and performers taking the stage. Families will love the Kid’s Corner, which features fun activities including complimentary kids squares to decorate, face painting, crafts, and a special appearance on Saturday by Charlotte’s Web Mobile Bookmobile! Plus, there will be food trucks and vendors on site to enjoy; as well as a beer, wine and beverage bar for adults.

The main attraction of the event is the sidewalk/street chalk paintings that are created over the course of the weekend. Artists begin these chalk masterpieces early in the morning on Saturday, and the public is encouraged to watch their progress throughout the weekend.

Organizers are actively looking for sponsors for this free community event, as well as artists interested in volunteering to bring colorful chalk creations to life. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities and find artist registration details at lompoctheatre.org/chalks. All event questions are welcome at lompocchalks@gmail.com.

This free community event is made possible thanks to our sponsors and through direct donations from the community, and all proceeds raised from this popular annual event go directly to the restoration of the historic Lompoc Theatre.