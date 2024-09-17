Old Town Trick or Treat Event Seeks Community Participation.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, September 17, 2024 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to open registration for Old Town Trick or Treat. The Old Town Trick or Treat event will take place on Saturday, October 26th from 1 PM-3PM. The Lompoc Valley Chamber is seeking businesses to participate in the festivities. Businesses are encouraged to participate by handing out candy from their business, or by setting up a booth in Old Town. This event is a great advertising and marketing tool to highlight your business as well as engage with the community. The Chamber is inviting the community to be involved in this downtown celebration by hosting a booth that includes kid friendly activity of their choice. There is no cost to participate, however space is limited.

All businesses and or non-profit organizations within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate. To sign up, please contact the chamber at (805)736-4567 or email memebrship@lompoc.com. The deadline to register is October 11th to be placed on the Trick or Treat map.