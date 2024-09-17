The Santa Barbara Indie Film Festival Returns for Its Second Year with an Exciting Lineup of Films

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – 9/16/24 – After a highly successful inaugural event, the Santa Barbara Indie Film Festival is set to return for its second edition, expanding to 3 days and promising a wonderful selection of films made by independent, youth and local filmmakers. The festival will take place from Oct 4th to Oct 6th at the historic Alhecama Theater in downtown Santa Barbara.

Building on the momentum from last year, the Santa Barbara Indie Film Festival has a variety of films for cinema lovers. This year’s program includes a diverse selection of Feature Films, Short Films, Documentaries, Animated Films, and Youth-made movies from local and emerging filmmakers.

Highlights of the 2024 Festival Include:

Opening Night: Come see films made exclusively by local filmmakers! We kick off with short films, followed by the feature film “Salsipuedes Street”, directed by Dennis Sandoval, a powerful dramatic narrative about a family struggling with the deportation of their mother and father. We cap off the night with the documentary film “More Than Just a Party Band” directed by Robert Redfield. This film is about the life of local musical artist Spencer Barnitz of Spencer the Gardener. Spencer will be playing a live solo acoustic act after the movie.

Sat Oct 5th: We have short films, animated films, a dramatic feature and documentary films playing on Saturday. The evening will conclude with the award winning documentary "American Pot Story: Oakserdam" directed by Ravit Markus & Dan Katzir. This is an inside look on how a small band of activist changed California laws and policy toward marijuana.

Sunday Oct 6th: The day starts with movies mad by youth filmmakers and ends with the gripping documentary "Common Ground" directed Ojai based filmmakers Josh & Rebecca Tickell. This film is narrated by Laura Durn and feature stars Jason Mamoa and Woody Harrelson. The Awards ceremony will follow the film.

Festival Director Dave Haws expressed excitement about the growth of the event: “We’re thrilled to bring such an eclectic and talented group of filmmakers together for our second year. It’s inspiring to see how much we’ve grown, and we can’t wait to share these incredible stories with our community.”

Tickets and festival schedule are available now at www.sbindiefilmfest.com, with options for General Admission, VIP Packages, Festival Passes, etc. For media inquiries, interview requests, or press passes, please contact: