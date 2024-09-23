IVCSD Launches Inaugural Community Ambassador Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Community Ambassador Program, designed to empower local residents and students with a passion for civic leadership and community engagement. This program offers a unique opportunity for individuals to make a meaningful difference in Isla Vista by volunteering to support key community initiatives, enhancing local services, and building connections with neighbors.

As part of IVCSD’s broader Civic Leadership Initiative, the Community Ambassador Program, is specifically designed to nurture personal and professional growth while also addressing the needs of Isla Vista’s diverse community. Each ambassador is paired with a mentor from the local community, providing valuable guidance and insight into leadership, civic engagement, and public service. Ambassadors have the chance to build their resumes by developing key skills in leadership, communication, and organization. Ambassadors will go through a District-wide training and are asked to commit to volunteering 10 hours per quarter.

Ambassadors will be recognized for their dedication through quarterly awards and networking events, along with opportunities for letters of recommendation, free meals, local business gift cards, and exclusive program-branded merchandise. Most importantly, ambassadors will make a meaningful impact by supporting public art, sustainability efforts, community composting, and local festivals, helping to enhance the quality of life for all Isla Vista residents.

Applications for the Fall cycle are open from September 20th to October 14th. For more information about the Community Ambassador Program and how to apply, please visit our website or contact Myah Mashhadialireza, communityengagement@islavistacsd.com, 805-770-2752 ext. 2.

Join us in creating a stronger, more connected Isla Vista. Together, we can make a difference.