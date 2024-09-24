Commission for Women Supports Santa Barbara County’s Only Diaper Bank

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif., September 23, 2024 — LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner., a prominent nonprofit committed to empowering families across Santa Barbara County, is excited to announce a new sponsorship from the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women (CFW). This generous support will bolster LEAP’s free Diaper Bank, ensuring that essential supplies reach infants and toddlers in need, helping to alleviate the financial strain on families throughout the community.

The sponsorship coincides with the kickoff of Diaper Need Awareness Week, observed from September 23-29, spotlighting the critical need for diaper assistance in communities across the nation.

“The Commission for Women is deeply committed to the well-being of women and children in

our community,” said Geordie Scully, First District Commissioner for the Santa Barbara County

Commission for Women. “We have chosen to support LEAP’s Diaper bank to bring awareness about LEAP’s effort to provide the basic necessities babies need for a healthy start. We also hope this encourages donations to the only diaper bank in our county.”

LEAP operates the only diaper bank in Santa Barbara County, distributing over 5,000 diapers each month to babies in need—a number that continues to grow as more families seek assistance.

“We are immensely grateful to the Commission for Women for their generous support,” said Lori Goodman, Executive Director of LEAP. “Their investment in the health and well-being of our community’s youngest members is invaluable.”

According to the National Diaper Bank Network’s 2023 Diaper Check survey, 1 in 2 families in the United States struggle to afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry, and healthy. LEAP is addressing this urgent need by providing diapers and wipes at no cost to families in Santa Barbara County. Since launching the Diaper Bank in 2021, LEAP has distributed nearly 200,000 diapers, helping to alleviate the financial burden on countless families.

The Diaper Bank sponsorship was announced during a special event at the LEAP Children’s Center in Goleta, which featured remarks from Commissioner Scully, a briefing by Executive Director Goodman, and a heartfelt testimonial from Vivian Solodkin of Hearts Aligned. Attendees, including members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and Women’s Commission, also participated in packing hundreds of diapers for local families.

LEAP, formerly known as Isla Vista Youth Projects, has been a cornerstone of family support in the region for over 50 years. In addition to offering high-quality child care, LEAP provides a wide range of services through its Family Resource Center, including bilingual parenting classes, monthly food distributions, an emergency food pantry, and more.

“I’m a legal guardian of three beautiful granddaughters. Without the support of the diaper bank it would have made it very difficult with the cost of diapers and wipes. Raising children has many challenges, knowing I could count on the support from the diaper bank defused the financial stress,” shared LEAP client, Maria Arroyo.

“All babies deserve to be happy and healthy,” said Angie Swanson-Kyriaco, Co-Chair for the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women. “I am thrilled that the Commission for Women is providing support for LEAP’s Diaper Bank to ensure our littlest community members, throughout Santa Barbara County, are clean and dry, so they can thrive!”

In honor of Diaper Need Awareness Week, you can make a meaningful impact by helping to ensure that every baby has the diapers they need. Here’s how you can get involved:

Make a Gift: Your donation will help provide essential supplies to families in need. Whether you make a one-time gift or become a monthly donor, your contribution will make a difference. To donate, visit: https://leapcentralcoast.org/diaper-bank/

Your donation will help provide essential supplies to families in need. Whether you make a one-time gift or become a monthly donor, your contribution will make a difference. To donate, visit: https://leapcentralcoast.org/diaper-bank/ Donate Diapers and Wipes: You can drop off packages of diapers and wipes September 23-29 at our partner organizations hosting diaper drives:

You can drop off packages of diapers and wipes September 23-29 at our partner organizations hosting diaper drives: Old Town Coffee 5877 Hollister Ave, Goleta CA 93117

Trinity Church of the Nazarene 500 E. North Ave, Lompoc CA 93436

Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara 1535 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101



Every donation helps support local families and ensures that no baby goes without the care they deserve.

About the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women

The Commission for Women (CFW) was established in 1973. The mission of the CFW is to promote equity and well-being for women and girls throughout Santa Barbara County by addressing issues that disproportionately impact women and girls such as economic disparities, access to healthcare, access to childcare, domestic and sexual violence, and racism. For more information, visit: www.countyofsb.org/1837/Commission-for-Women

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.leapcentralcoast.org