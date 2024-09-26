California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Announces More Than 1.2 million Youth Have Pre-Registered to Vote in California

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., announced that more than 1.2 million 16- and 17-year-olds have pre-registered to vote in California since the program launched in September 2016. California youth who pre-registered to vote have their voter registration automatically activated when they turn 18.

“I have visited dozens of high schools across California and students throughout our state have told me they can’t wait to cast their first ballot. The numbers back them up. Young Californians want to be engaged, active participants in our democracy and they can position themselves to do so by preregistering to vote,” said Secretary Weber. “I look forward to continuing our partnership with the California Department of Education, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, school officials, community organizations and advocates to encourage young people to pre-register at www.RegisterToVote.ca.gov “.

“16- and 17-year-olds who do not have a signature on file with the DMV through a driver license or state identification (ID) card need to complete the pre-registration process by printing a paper form and mailing it to their county elections office,” noted Weber. Applicants will be sent confirmation when their voter pre-registration application is processed, or they will be contacted if more information is needed to confirm their eligibility.

Online pre-registration at www.RegisterToVote.ca.gov is available to California youth who are 16 or 17 and meet all the following criteria:

A United States citizen and a resident of California.

18 years old or older on Election Day.

Not currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court.

More information about pre-registration for California youth can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/pre-register-16-vote-18.

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines.

A full California Complete General Election Calendar for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf.