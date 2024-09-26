Fans of contemporary Electronic Dance music will be given a special line-up of artists performing at Portola Music Festival, September 28-29 at Pier 80 in San Francisco. Portola features some of the biggest names in the EDM genre. Headliners include Australian electronic music trio Rüfüs Du Sol, French deejay Gesaffelstien, British Duo Disclosure, renowned Australian deejay Fisher, and Jaime XX, who just released a new album this week titled In Waves.

The undercard has some unique highlight performances by the Bay Area’s own Deltron 3030, Neil Frances, DJ Pee Wee (a k a) Anderson .Paak (at the Santa Barbara Bowl on September 26 before making his way to the Bay), Glass Beams, and the recently added 15-minute Natasha Bedingfield, who will undoubtedly play everyone’s go-to cheer-up song, “Unwritten.”

[Click to enlarge] Portola (lineup poster, left) takes place in an industrial shipyard at Pier 80 | Credit: Skyler Greene

Portola is put on by California Music Promoter, Goldenvoice. This 21+ event makes it suited for a slightly more mature demographic, unlike the Bay Area music festival counterpart Outside Lands. Portola will be held at Pier 80, a large-scale industrial ship-yard that features four different stages, with the main stage featuring a skyline view of San Francisco.This is a sold-out event. Resale tickets may be found at axs.com, stubhub.com, and Ticketmaster.

For more information, go to portolamusicfestival.com or follow on instagram @portolafestival.