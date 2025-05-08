Lompoc Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Battery at Post-Prom Party

A man was arrested on Thursday, May 8, for sexual battery on a woman that allegedly occurred during a post-prom party at the Bowlero bowling alley in Goleta over the weekend.

Authorities say Miguel “Michael” Angel Juarez, 29, was familiar with the victim through his work as a special education paraeducator at Dos Pueblos High School.

Juarez was arrested at his Lompoc residence on Thursday and booked at the Northern Branch Jail for misdemeanor sexual battery. He is being held on a $10,000 bail.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is now attempting to identify any additional survivors associated with the suspect.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are sharing news of this arrest with the public along with a request for any additional survivors to reach out,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Dos Pueblos High School Principal Bill Woodard sent out a statement to families following Juarez’s arrest.

He said that while the district administration is “unable to provide details,” school officials wanted to assure the community that when they learned of the allegations on Saturday, May 3, they immediately notified law enforcement and began an internal investigation.

“Parents of the student were immediately notified and the school staff have been providing support to the student and parents,” Woodard said.

“That same day, the employee in question was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by both law enforcement and district administration,” he continued.

“On Monday, May 5, 2025, the paraprofessional resigned from Santa Barbara Unified School District effective immediately. The district will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.”

Anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Juarez are encouraged to contact Detective Kiesow by phone at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at: sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling (805) 681-4171.

Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at (805) 568-2400 or toll free at (855) 840-3232.

Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) also offers support services to survivors. Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.