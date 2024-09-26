The Doublewide Kings to Headline ‘Local Vibes’ Concert

Santa Barbara–based band The Doublewide Kings are set to headline the Local Vibes concert at Elings Park on Friday. The outdoor concert promises a “rockin’ and family-friendly” evening with the high-energy music of acoustic Americana and classic rock.

Johnny Irion at the 2023 Elings Park Concert | Photo: Alan Kozlowski

The Doublewide Kings are known for their unique sound, blending genres like blues, rock, and country through their original and cover tune repertoire. Regularly selling out shows at the Lobero Theatre and other local venues, the band’s musicality and exciting on-stage spirit has garnered a fanbase and cemented them as prominent performers in the Santa Barbara area. This is the second year the band has headlined at Local Vibes.

“If you miss the soul-edifying thrill of live, bold rock ’n’ roll, the Kings are ready to light you up again. If you’ve never experienced that particular thrill, the Kings would be honored to show you how it’s done,” says The Doublewide Kings website.

The band is joined this year again by guitarist Jackson Gillies. Gillies won Teen Star U.S.A. in 2016 and appeared on American Idol in 2019, making a name for himself in the music world.

Other performers at Local Vibes include a solo opening set by troubadour Johnny Irion, singer-songwriter Arwin Lewis, and evening openers Scarlett & Amelia from Laguna Blanca School.

Food and beverage trucks will be on-site, and outside food is allowed. No outside alcohol is permitted, nor are dogs. Attendees are asked to bring blankets or low-backed chairs for seating. The Local Vibes concert will take place at Elings Park on Friday, September 27. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 for adults and free for children 12 years and younger, and can be purchased here. Parking is $10.