June 2026 Primary Election Results

Results for National, State, and County Races

and City of S.B.’s Measure A

By Indy Staff | June 2, 2026

It’s the 2026 Primary Election, and in independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout Santa Barbara County.

Reporter Ryan P. Cruz and photographer Ingrid Bostrom will be out and about to get the scoop and snapshots while Executive Editor Nick Welsh writes the updates, which typically run late into the evening.

Polls close at 8 p.m., and initial results will be released soon after and updated throughout the night. If you’re wondering who’s winning, who’s losing, what they’re saying, and what they’re drinking, this is the page to stay on all night long. Feel free to send feedback and your own reactions to news@independent.com.

Jump to Election Results:

Santa Barbara City + County

Federal + State

SANTA BARBARA CITY + COUNTY

Total Votes: 0

Total Registered Voters: 0

Turnout: 0

Measure A2026

Yes:

No:

County Superintendent of Schools

Susan Salcido:

Write-In:

County Supervisor, 2nd District

Laura Capps:

Elijah Mack:

Write-In:

County Supervisor, 5th District

Maribel Aguilera:

Cory Bantilan:

Ricardo Valencia:

Write-In:

Auditor-Controller

Kyle Slattery:

Betsy Schaffer:

Write-In:

Clerk, Recorder and Assessor

Melinda Greene:

Joseph Holland:

Write-In:

Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator

Kimberly A. Tesoro:

Write-In:

Judge of the Superior Court, Office 2

Thomas Adams, Jr.:

Luis Esparza:

Judge of the Superior Court, Office 3

Stephen Dunkle:

Judge of the Superior Court, Office 4

Jed Beebe:

Judge of the Superior Court, Office 5

Von T Nguyen Deroian:



FEDERAL + STATE

U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 147) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Sarah Bacon: 0 ( 0.0%)

Salud Carbajal: 0 ( 0.0%)

Bob Smith: 0 ( 0.0%)

Helena Pasquarella: 0 ( 0.0%)



U.S. House of Representatives District 24 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 510) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Sarah Bacon: 0 ( 0.0%)

Salud Carbajal: 0 ( 0.0%)

Bob Smith: 0 ( 0.0%)

Helena Pasquarella: 0 ( 0.0%)



State Assembly District 37 – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 147) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Gregg Hart: 0 ( 0.0%)

Sari Domingues: 0 ( 0.0%)



State Assembly District 37 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 155) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Gregg Hart: 0 ( 0.0%)

Sari Domingues: 0 ( 0.0%)



Governor – Santa Barbara County Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 147) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Akinyemi Agbede: 0 ( 0.0%)

Mohammad Arif: 0 ( 0.0%)

Larry Azevedo: 0 ( 0.0%)

Xavier Becerra: 0 ( 0.0%)

Carolina Buhler: 0 ( 0.0%)

Louis A. De Barraicua: 0 ( 0.0%)

Sophia Edum-a-Sam: 0 ( 0.0%)

Derek Grasty: 0 ( 0.0%)

Joel E. Jacob: 0 ( 0.0%)

Gary Howard Kidgell: 0 ( 0.0%)

Matthew Chase Levy: 0 ( 0.0%)

Matt Mahan: 0 ( 0.0%)

Barack D. Obama Shaw: 0 ( 0.0%)

Thunder Parley: 0 ( 0.0%)

Katie Porter: 0 ( 0.0%)

Raji Rab: 0 ( 0.0%)

Satish Rao: 0 ( 0.0%)

Scott P Shields: 0 ( 0.0%)

Tom Steyer: 0 ( 0.0%)

Eric Swalwell: 0 ( 0.0%)

Tony K. Thurmond: 0 ( 0.0%)

Antonio Villaraigosa: 0 ( 0.0%)

Betty T. Yee: 0 ( 0.0%)

Erin "Zez" Zezulak: 0 ( 0.0%)

James Athans Jr.: 0 ( 0.0%)

Chad Bianco: 0 ( 0.0%)

Patricia De Luca Basualdo: 0 ( 0.0%)

Randeep S. Dhillon: 0 ( 0.0%)

Rafael M. Hernandez: 0 ( 0.0%)

Steve Hilton: 0 ( 0.0%)

Alicia Olivia Lapp: 0 ( 0.0%)

Leo Naranjo IV: 0 ( 0.0%)

Tim Nelson: 0 ( 0.0%)

Gretha Solórzano: 0 ( 0.0%)

Leo Samuel Zacky: 0 ( 0.0%)

David Zickefoose: 0 ( 0.0%)

Tom Woodard: 0 ( 0.0%)

Ramsey Robinson: 0 ( 0.0%)

Naomi Bar-Lev: 0 ( 0.0%)

Joseph Cabrera: 0 ( 0.0%)

Elaine Culotti: 0 ( 0.0%)

LivingForGod AndCountry DeMott: 0 ( 0.0%)

Serge Fiankan: 0 ( 0.0%)

Lukasz Adam Filinski: 0 ( 0.0%)

Max Fomin: 0 ( 0.0%)

Don J. Grundmann: 0 ( 0.0%)

Jon Henderson: 0 ( 0.0%)

Lewis Herms: 0 ( 0.0%)

Dawit Kellel: 0 ( 0.0%)

Anne Komarovsk: 0 ( 0.0%)

Duane Terrence Loynes Jr.: 0 ( 0.0%)

Amanda Martin: 0 ( 0.0%)

Brent Maupin: 0 ( 0.0%)

Daniel Mercuri: 0 ( 0.0%)

Mauro Alberto Orozco: 0 ( 0.0%)

Reza Safarnejad: 0 ( 0.0%)

Sam Sandak: 0 ( 0.0%)

Christine R. Sarmiento: 0 ( 0.0%)

Frederic C. Schultz: 0 ( 0.0%)

Margaret Trowe: 0 ( 0.0%)

Nancy D. Young: 0 ( 0.0%)



Governor – Statewide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 19,788) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Akinyemi Agbede: 0 ( 0.0%)

Mohammad Arif: 0 ( 0.0%)

Larry Azevedo: 0 ( 0.0%)

Xavier Becerra: 0 ( 0.0%)

Carolina Buhler: 0 ( 0.0%)

Louis A. De Barraicua: 0 ( 0.0%)

Sophia Edum-a-Sam: 0 ( 0.0%)

Derek Grasty: 0 ( 0.0%)

Joel E. Jacob: 0 ( 0.0%)

Gary Howard Kidgell: 0 ( 0.0%)

Matthew Chase Levy: 0 ( 0.0%)

Matt Mahan: 0 ( 0.0%)

Barack D. Obama Shaw: 0 ( 0.0%)

Thunder Parley: 0 ( 0.0%)

Katie Porter: 0 ( 0.0%)

Raji Rab: 0 ( 0.0%)

Satish Rao: 0 ( 0.0%)

Scott P Shields: 0 ( 0.0%)

Tom Steyer: 0 ( 0.0%)

Eric Swalwell: 0 ( 0.0%)

Tony K. Thurmond: 0 ( 0.0%)

Antonio Villaraigosa: 0 ( 0.0%)

Betty T. Yee: 0 ( 0.0%)

Erin "Zez" Zezulak: 0 ( 0.0%)

James Athans Jr.: 0 ( 0.0%)

Chad Bianco: 0 ( 0.0%)

Patricia De Luca Basualdo: 0 ( 0.0%)

Randeep S. Dhillon: 0 ( 0.0%)

Rafael M. Hernandez: 0 ( 0.0%)

Steve Hilton: 0 ( 0.0%)

Alicia Olivia Lapp: 0 ( 0.0%)

Leo Naranjo IV: 0 ( 0.0%)

Tim Nelson: 0 ( 0.0%)

Gretha Solórzano: 0 ( 0.0%)

Leo Samuel Zacky: 0 ( 0.0%)

David Zickefoose: 0 ( 0.0%)

Tom Woodard: 0 ( 0.0%)

Ramsey Robinson: 0 ( 0.0%)

Naomi Bar-Lev: 0 ( 0.0%)

Joseph Cabrera: 0 ( 0.0%)

Elaine Culotti: 0 ( 0.0%)

LivingForGod AndCountry DeMott: 0 ( 0.0%)

Serge Fiankan: 0 ( 0.0%)

Lukasz Adam Filinski: 0 ( 0.0%)

Max Fomin: 0 ( 0.0%)

Don J. Grundmann: 0 ( 0.0%)

Jon Henderson: 0 ( 0.0%)

Lewis Herms: 0 ( 0.0%)

Dawit Kellel: 0 ( 0.0%)

Anne Komarovsk: 0 ( 0.0%)

Duane Terrence Loynes Jr.: 0 ( 0.0%)

Amanda Martin: 0 ( 0.0%)

Brent Maupin: 0 ( 0.0%)

Daniel Mercuri: 0 ( 0.0%)

Mauro Alberto Orozco: 0 ( 0.0%)

Reza Safarnejad: 0 ( 0.0%)

Sam Sandak: 0 ( 0.0%)

Christine R. Sarmiento: 0 ( 0.0%)

Frederic C. Schultz: 0 ( 0.0%)

Margaret Trowe: 0 ( 0.0%)

Nancy D. Young: 0 ( 0.0%)



Lieutenant Governor – Statewide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 19,788) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Josh Fryday: 0 ( 0.0%)

Janelle Kellman: 0 ( 0.0%)

Jeyson Lopez: 0 ( 0.0%)

Fiona Ma: 0 ( 0.0%)

Oliver Ma: 0 ( 0.0%)

Tim Myers: 0 ( 0.0%)

Abdur Rahman Sikder: 0 ( 0.0%)

Michael Tubbs: 0 ( 0.0%)

Ebie Lynch: 0 ( 0.0%)

David Collenberg: 0 ( 0.0%)

David Fennell: 0 ( 0.0%)

Gloria Romero: 0 ( 0.0%)

Skip Shelton: 0 ( 0.0%)

Alice Stek: 0 ( 0.0%)

Rakesh Christian: 0 ( 0.0%)

Sean Collinson: 0 ( 0.0%)



Secretary of State – Statewide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 19,788) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Shirley N. Weber: 0 ( 0.0%)

Donald P. (Don) Wagner: 0 ( 0.0%)

Gary N. Blenner: 0 ( 0.0%)

Michael Feinstein: 0 ( 0.0%)



Controller – Statewide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 19,788) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Malia M. Cohen: 0 ( 0.0%)

Herb W Morgan: 0 ( 0.0%)

Meghann Adams: 0 ( 0.0%)



Treasurer – Statewide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 19,788) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Anna M. Caballero: 0 ( 0.0%)

Eleni Kounalakis: 0 ( 0.0%)

Tony Vazquez: 0 ( 0.0%)

Jennifer Hawks: 0 ( 0.0%)

David Serpa: 0 ( 0.0%)

Glenn Turner: 0 ( 0.0%)



Attorney General – Statewide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 19,788) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Rob Bonta: 0 ( 0.0%)

Michael E. Gates: 0 ( 0.0%)

Marjorie Mikels: 0 ( 0.0%)



Insurance Commissioner – Statewide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 19,788) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Ben Allen: 0 ( 0.0%)

Steven Craig Bradford: 0 ( 0.0%)

Jane Kim: 0 ( 0.0%)

Patrick Wolff: 0 ( 0.0%)

Eric Thor Aarnio: 0 ( 0.0%)

Merritt Farren: 0 ( 0.0%)

Robert P Howell: 0 ( 0.0%)

Stacy A. Korsgaden: 0 ( 0.0%)

Sean Lee: 0 ( 0.0%)

Keith W. Davis: 0 ( 0.0%)

Eduardo "Lalo" Vargas: 0 ( 0.0%)



Superintendent of Public Instruction – Statewide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 19,788) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Richard Barrera: 0 ( 0.0%)

Wendy Castaneda Leal: 0 ( 0.0%)

Nichelle M. Henderson: 0 ( 0.0%)

Frank Lara: 0 ( 0.0%)

Ainye Long: 0 ( 0.0%)

Gus Mattammal: 0 ( 0.0%)

Al Muratsuchi: 0 ( 0.0%)

Josh Newman: 0 ( 0.0%)

Anthony Rendon: 0 ( 0.0%)

Sonja Shaw: 0 ( 0.0%)



Board of Equalization District 2 – Districtwide Results

Reporting: 0% (0 of 5,900) precincts reporting

Reporting Time: June 1, 2026, 8:16 p.m.

Sally J. Lieber: 0 ( 0.0%)

John Pimentel: 0 ( 0.0%)

J Brett Marymee: 0 ( 0.0%)

Mark McComas: 0 ( 0.0%)

Bill Shireman: 0 ( 0.0%)

John W. Zaruka: 0 ( 0.0%)

