Disappointed

I have participated in both Burrito Week and Burger Week since they started. Sadly a few merchants have not served what they advertised in the Indy.

Last year I tried Zona Redz birria burger and was shocked at how little it resembled the burger they had promoted in the Indy. It wasn’t even close

On Sunday a friend and I tried the Beast burrito. What a disaster! First, they made both my friend and I the wrong burrito, it was chicken, not the chorizo breakfast burrito as advertised. We took them back, and they remade both burritos. Somehow my replacement burrito was significantly smaller than not only the wrong chicken burrito they first made, but it was significantly smaller than my friends newly made burrito as well. Unfortunately the chorizo breakfast burrito replacements were both missing the egg, cheese, and their pickled jalapeños. My friend’s was also missing the tater tots.

Today I tried the Los Arroyos burrito, which was much smaller than what they typically serve. I understand the burritos are a discounted price, but if they are not going to serve a full-size burrito, they should make that clear, as most all the other participants are serving their regular sized burritos.