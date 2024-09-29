Update: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Arson for Ridge Fire Near Gaviota

[Update: Sun., Sept. 29, 2024, 4:40 p.m.] According to an update from County Fire late Sunday afternoon, the Ridge Fire — originally estimated at 30-40 acres — is actually at 16.9 acres, with 10 percent containment.

[Update: Sun., Sept. 29, 2024, 4:05 p.m.] Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigators arrested a man “suspected of arson for intentionally igniting the Ridge Fire near Hollister Ranch,” according to an update provided by the County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck Sunday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing.

[Original Story] Santa Barbara County officials issued an evacuation warning Sunday for residents in the area of Alegria Canyon and Hollister Ranch in Gaviota after a vegetation fire reported the previous evening spread to nearly 17 acres.

While officials have not issued an order to evacuate, the warning was issued to allow residents in the area to “be ready to leave at a moment’s notice,” according to a statement from Ready Santa Barbara County on Sunday.

“Prepare family members, pets and essential items,” the warning reads. “If you feel threatened at any time, leave immediately. Do not wait for an alert to evacuate. People with disabilities, access and functional needs should leave now. People with large animals should leave now.”

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck first reported the incident — known as the “Ridge Fire” — after fire crews received the call Saturday night shortly after 10 p.m

Crews had trouble discerning the severity of fire overnight, though Safechuck reported in early estimates that the fire was near Hollister Ridge and covered about three acres, moving at a slow rate of speed. At 2 a.m. a drone was deployed to survey the area, and Safechuck estimated the fire had spread to six acres, with no homes threatened at that time.

By 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Safechuck reported that the fire was estimated at 30-40 acres, though the burn area was still in a “remote inaccessible area” and no structures were at risk. Fire crews and dozers worked through the early morning fog, and aircraft were brought in as soon as visibility cleared.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Safechuck reported that air tankers were released — including one fixed-wing air attacker and two helicopters — and the fire was at least 10 percent contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Click here to view the interactive incident map.