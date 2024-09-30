Measure M Community Forum: Learn More about the Future of Lompoc’s Schools
Yes 4 Lompoc Kids, a dedicated group of advocates for Lompoc’s public schools, is proud to host a community forum to discuss the critical importance of Measure M, a proposed school bond measure that will shape the future of education in our community. The event will take place on October 2, 2024, at the Lompoc Grange Hall, 435 N G St, Lompoc, CA 93436, from 6:30pm – 7:30pm (doors open at 6pm).
Measure M is a vital opportunity for Lompoc to invest in our children’s future by addressing the aging infrastructure of our schools. Many of Lompoc’s schools are over 60 years old, with classrooms, science labs, and facilities that have not seen upgrades in over two decades. If passed, Measure M will provide essential funding to modernize these outdated spaces, improve safety, and ensure our students have the resources they need to succeed in a 21st-century economy. All Measure M funds must go towards facility improvements, and none can be expensed on salaries, pensions, or other LUSD operating expenses.
At the forum, attendees will have the opportunity to:
- Learn more about Measure M and its potential to revitalize Lompoc’s schools
- Ask questions and get clarification about the bond measure and its impact
- Hear from local educators and community leaders about the importance of investing in our schools “Our schools are the foundation of our community,” said Ashley Costa, co-chair of the Yes 4 Lompoc Kids committee. “It’s time we come together to ensure that every child in Lompoc has access to safe, modern, and inspiring learning environments. Measure M is more than a bond—it’s a commitment to the future of our kids and our community.” We invite all community members, parents, educators, and concerned citizens to join us on October 2nd for this important discussion. Together, we can create the best possible future for Lompoc’s children and ensure that our schools remain a source of pride for generations to come. For more information, visit www.Yes4LompocKids.com to RSVP and submit questions. Event Details: Date: October 2, 2024
Time: 6:30pm-7:30pm (doors open at 6pm)
Location: Lompoc Grange, 435 N G St, Lompoc, CA 93436 RSVP: https://www.Yes4LompocKids.com/community-forum