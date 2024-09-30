Measure M Community Forum: Learn More about the Future of Lompoc’s Schools

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Yes 4 Lompoc Kids, a dedicated group of advocates for Lompoc’s public schools, is proud to host a community forum to discuss the critical importance of Measure M, a proposed school bond measure that will shape the future of education in our community. The event will take place on October 2, 2024, at the Lompoc Grange Hall, 435 N G St, Lompoc, CA 93436, from 6:30pm – 7:30pm (doors open at 6pm).

Measure M is a vital opportunity for Lompoc to invest in our children’s future by addressing the aging infrastructure of our schools. Many of Lompoc’s schools are over 60 years old, with classrooms, science labs, and facilities that have not seen upgrades in over two decades. If passed, Measure M will provide essential funding to modernize these outdated spaces, improve safety, and ensure our students have the resources they need to succeed in a 21st-century economy. All Measure M funds must go towards facility improvements, and none can be expensed on salaries, pensions, or other LUSD operating expenses.

At the forum, attendees will have the opportunity to: