Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of Highway 166/Black Road Traffic Signal and Safety Improvement Project

SANTA MARIA, CALIF. – Local leaders and residents celebrated the completion of a significant infrastructure upgrade near Santa Maria today, highlighting its focus on improving community safety and traffic flow. The ribbon-cutting ceremony praised the Highway 166/Black Road Traffic Signal and Safety Improvement Project as a testament to the power of collaborative effort and shared vision.

Marjie KIRN, executive director of Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), speaking at the event, underscored the transformative power of community support for Measure A by stating, “With community support, we’ve turned every small contribution to Measure A into significant advancements for our roads and transportation network—today is a testament to our collective success.” Attendees echoed this sentiment, recognizing the project for its collective effort and positive impact on the community.

Highlighting the upgraded safety features, SBCAG Board Chair and County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino shared, “With these new signals and safety features, we’ve not only improved traffic flow but have enhanced the safety of everyone traveling this corridor, making our community a safer place.”

The project includes new traffic signals, turning lanes, enhanced lighting, reflective pavement markings, and drainage systems, all built to improve safety and address flooding along Highway 166 and Black Road.

Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino expressed her enthusiasm for the project’s successful completion, noting, “This project stands as a shining example of what community-driven initiatives can achieve—transforming our infrastructure to better serve the future growth and safety needs of Santa Maria.”

The $2.53 million project, fully funded by Measure A, was realized through the joint efforts of SBCAG, Caltrans, the City of Guadalupe, the City of Santa Maria, and the County of Santa Barbara. Engineering and construction partners included: Psomas, Rincon Consultants, MNS Engineers Inc., and Granite Construction.

The public joined the celebratory event, which presented the program in English and Spanish, and light refreshments were served.