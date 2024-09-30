Teacher’s Fund committee members from left to right: Vince Caballero, Renee Grubb (co-chair and founder), Natalie Grubb, Marcy Bazzani, Sheela Hunt, Dianne Johnson, Alyssa Jones (and her daughter, Devyn), Brianna Johnson (co-chair), and Angel Speier.

Teacher’s Fund Co-Chair and Founder Renee Grubb with Co-Chair Brianna Johnson.

The non-profit Teacher’s Fund surpassed its fundraising goal during its annual Back to School Supplies Drive this year, raising more than $100,000 to buy classroom materials for Santa Barbara-area educators.

The month-long drive ran from August 20 to September 20, with monetary donations pouring in from community members and businesses. Donors included 100% participation from agents at Village Properties, a local real estate company that founded and helps sponsor the drive. Organizers, who initially set a goal of $75,000, said they were delighted to raise an even larger amount than anticipated.

“We’re so thankful to our community for stepping up for local educators,” said Brianna Johnson, a realtor for Village Properties and supplies drive committee co-chair. “These funds will help us continue our mission of supporting Santa Barbara teachers with much needed educational items to help students thrive.”

Village Properties owner, Renee Grubb, created The Teacher’s Fund in 2002. Since then, the nonprofit has donated more than $2.1 million to Santa Barbara-area schools. Donations support the purchase of STEM equipment, classroom organizational materials, art supplies, electronics and classroom furniture, among other items.

The need for the fund has grown over the years, as schools have faced increasing budget constraints. As a result, the Teacher’s Fund has stepped up its fundraising to provide ever greater support for teachers.

All proceeds from the fundraising campaign go to help kindergarten through 12th grade teachers in and around Santa Barbara, including Carpinteria and the Santa Ynez Valley. So far, each year’s drive has surpassed expectations, with the 2023 drive bringing in over $76,000.

While the official Supplies Drive is over, individuals can still donate to the Teacher’s Fund. For more information and to donate visit https://teachersfund.org/

