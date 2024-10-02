County Behavioral Wellness Hosts MHSA Stakeholder Feedback Forums

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness invites community members to take part in a series of Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Stakeholder Annual Update Feedback Forums. These events are an excellent opportunity for the public to learn about the impact of MHSA on local mental health programs and play an active role in shaping the future of mental health services by offering feedback on how MHSA funds should be allocated for Fiscal Year 2025-26.

Attendees will receive an overview of the MHSA budget, presentations on current MHSA-funded programs, and an opportunity to discuss how these services can be improved to better meet community needs. Free food will be provided, and local community organizations are encouraged to host resource tables to share information about their services.

Key Topics:

Understanding MHSA and its role in funding mental health services

MHSA Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget overview and funding allocations

Presentations on current MHSA-funded programs

Gathering community input on funding priorities for Fiscal Year 2025-26

Exploring potential enhancements to mental health services for MHSA Annual Update for FY 25-26

Forum Dates & Locations:

Santa Barbara Public Library – Faulkner Gallery

Monday, October 21st, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Monday, October 21st, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Santa Maria Public Library – Shepard’s Hall

Saturday, November 2nd, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Saturday, November 2nd, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Lompoc Public Library – Grossman Gallery

Tuesday, November 12th, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Tuesday, November 12th, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Virtual Forum via Zoom

Wednesday, December 4th, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

We strongly encourage all Santa Barbara County residents to attend and make their voices heard. Your input is vital in ensuring that MHSA funds are used effectively to enhance the mental health and well-being of our community.

For more information or to register, please visit Behavioral Wellness Website. To register for a forum in English, click here. To register for a forum in Spanish, click here.

For questions, please contact the MHSA Program Manager, Natalia Rossi, at nrossi@sbcbwell.org. For assistance accessing Behavioral Wellness services, call the 24/7 Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649.