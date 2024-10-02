Maker House Hosts Fall “Maker Market” Event in Goleta, CA

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – September 20, 2024 – Maker House, Goleta’s premier community arts studio, is excited to announce its upcoming Fall “Maker Market” on Saturday, October 19th, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This family-friendly event will showcase talented local artists and provide an opportunity for the community to explore the creative hub that is Maker House.

The “Maker Market” will feature artists from a variety of mediums, including ceramics, jewelry, and visual arts, offering their handmade artwork for sale. Whether you’re looking for unique gifts or want to add some original art to your collection, this is a must-attend event for art lovers of all ages.

In addition to the marketplace, Maker House will host an open house, inviting guests to tour the state-of-the-art ceramic arts and 3D fabrication facilities. This is a unique opportunity for community members to explore our spaces and learn more about the classes and workshops offered at the studio.

Throughout the day, attendees are also welcome to participate in Raku Firings, a traditional Japanese ceramic firing technique, where they can glaze and fire their own pottery.

Process. The event will also feature live music and refreshments, creating a lively and festive atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

• Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

• Location: Maker House, 1351 Holiday Hill Rd, Goleta, CA 93111

• Admission: Free and open to the public

Join us for an afternoon of art, creativity, and community fun. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information, please visit makerhouse.org or email info@makerhouse.org.