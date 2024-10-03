Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters will be opening its satellite offices in Santa Maria and Lompoc this month, offering a full range of voter services in preparation for the November 5th Presidential General Election.

The Santa Maria office, located at 511 Lakeside Parkway, Suite. 134, will be open October 7 through November 5, 2024. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the Santa Maria office will be open on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lompoc office, located at 401 E. Cypress, Suite 102, will be open October 31 through November 5, 2024. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the Lompoc office will be open on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Santa Barbara office, located at4440-A Calle Real, will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the Santa Barbara office will be open on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Assistance with registering to vote, updating a voter’s registration and obtaining voter-related materials will be available. The offices also offer assistance for those with disabilities.

For voters wishing to drop off a voted ballot, there will be a secured ballot drop box located in the parking lot of the Elections’ offices for drive-through service.

To make address and other updates to voter registration, or for eligible citizens to register to vote, visit registertovote.ca.gov. Voters can verify the accuracy of their voter registration at sos.ca.gov/elections/registration-status or sbcvote.com.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office can be reached at sbcvote.com or by calling 800-722-8683.