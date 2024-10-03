Announcement

Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee Community Workshop

Author Image By Santa Barbara City Council Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee
Thu Oct 03, 2024 | 3:22pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara City Council Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee (HCC) is holding a community workshop to solicit community input on addressing the local affordable housing crisis. This workshop will assist the HCC in prioritizing areas for further research and implementation.

Workshop Details:

  • In-person and Virtual Participation available (Registration is required for virtual participation)
  • Simultaneous translation services will be available
  • Family-friendly activities to be provided by City Departments during the workshop (Library on the Go and more!)
  • Light refreshments will be available

Monday, October 14, 20245:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Cabrillo Pavilion1118 E Cabrillo BlvdSanta Barbara, CA 93103
Your feedback through the Workshop Registration Survey helps us create a welcoming, organized, and accessible event for everyone. Thank you!

Workshop Agenda:

  • Welcome & Introduction of the Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee
  • Powerpoint Presentation of HCC Findings
  • Public Comment on HCC Agenda Items
  • Breakout Discussion Groups & Report-back to HCC
  • General Public Comment
  • Closing Remarks & Next Steps

The official Housing Ad Hoc Committee Workshop Agenda will be posted on the event page on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Thu Oct 03, 2024 | 23:00pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/10/03/housing-crisis-ad-hoc-committee-community-workshop/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.