Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee Community Workshop

The Santa Barbara City Council Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee (HCC) is holding a community workshop to solicit community input on addressing the local affordable housing crisis. This workshop will assist the HCC in prioritizing areas for further research and implementation.

Workshop Details:

In-person and Virtual Participation available (Registration is required for virtual participation)

Simultaneous translation services will be available

Family-friendly activities to be provided by City Departments during the workshop (Library on the Go and more!)

Light refreshments will be available

Monday, October 14, 20245:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Cabrillo Pavilion1118 E Cabrillo BlvdSanta Barbara, CA 93103

Your feedback through the Workshop Registration Survey helps us create a welcoming, organized, and accessible event for everyone. Thank you!

Workshop Agenda:

Welcome & Introduction of the Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee

Powerpoint Presentation of HCC Findings

Public Comment on HCC Agenda Items

Breakout Discussion Groups & Report-back to HCC

General Public Comment

Closing Remarks & Next Steps

The official Housing Ad Hoc Committee Workshop Agenda will be posted on the event page on Monday, October 7, 2024.