Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee Community Workshop
The Santa Barbara City Council Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee (HCC) is holding a community workshop to solicit community input on addressing the local affordable housing crisis. This workshop will assist the HCC in prioritizing areas for further research and implementation.
Workshop Details:
- In-person and Virtual Participation available (Registration is required for virtual participation)
- Simultaneous translation services will be available
- Family-friendly activities to be provided by City Departments during the workshop (Library on the Go and more!)
- Light refreshments will be available
Monday, October 14, 20245:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Cabrillo Pavilion1118 E Cabrillo BlvdSanta Barbara, CA 93103
Your feedback through the Workshop Registration Survey helps us create a welcoming, organized, and accessible event for everyone. Thank you!
Workshop Agenda:
- Welcome & Introduction of the Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee
- Powerpoint Presentation of HCC Findings
- Public Comment on HCC Agenda Items
- Breakout Discussion Groups & Report-back to HCC
- General Public Comment
- Closing Remarks & Next Steps
The official Housing Ad Hoc Committee Workshop Agenda will be posted on the event page on Monday, October 7, 2024.