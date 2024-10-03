Nov. 5, 2024, General Election Endorsements
Santa Barbara Independent Presents
Its Picks for National, State, and
Local Races and Ballot Measures
By Indy Staff | October 3, 2024
Voters will begin receiving their election ballots next week, before the Indy has finished pondering each of the races and each of the candidates. We offer here a preliminary list of the individuals and issues that we’re confident about. The list does not hold all races and candidates, by any means; a more comprehensive list will run in the coming weeks, and so too will our usual explanations of our choices.
Election ballots will be mailed starting October 7, elections officials say, and some could take a week or two to reach mailboxes. If you are registered and don’t have your ballot within that time span, you can call the elections office at 1-800-SBC-VOTE (1-800-722-8683) for help.
Stay tuned for the next couple of weeks, when we’ll complete our look at candidates, measures, and propositions.
SANTA BARBARA CITY COUNCIL
District 2: Michael Jordan
District 3: Oscar Gutierrez
Measure I: Half-Cent Sales Tax Increase: Yes
GOLETA CITY COUNCIL
For Mayor: Paula Perotte
For Council, District 3: Jennifer Smith
For Council. District 4: Stuart Kasdin
Measure G2024: To preserve some
agricultural land 20 more years: Yes
SANTA BARBARA COMMUNITY
COLLEGE DISTRICT
District 2: Kyle Richards
District 3: Jett Black-Maertz
COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA
Measure H: Half-Cent Bed Tax Increase: Yes
NATIONAL ELECTION
For U.S. President: Kamala Harris
U.S. Senator: Adam Schiff
U.S. House of Representatives District 24: Salud Carbajal
STATE ELECTION
State Assembly, District 37: Gregg Hart
State Senate, District 21: Monique Limón
