Nov. 5, 2024, General Election Endorsements

Santa Barbara Independent Presents

Its Picks for National, State, and

Local Races and Ballot Measures

By Indy Staff | October 3, 2024

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Voters will begin receiving their election ballots next week, before the Indy has finished pondering each of the races and each of the candidates. We offer here a preliminary list of the individuals and issues that we’re confident about. The list does not hold all races and candidates, by any means; a more comprehensive list will run in the coming weeks, and so too will our usual explanations of our choices.

Election ballots will be mailed starting October 7, elections officials say, and some could take a week or two to reach mailboxes. If you are registered and don’t have your ballot within that time span, you can call the elections office at 1-800-SBC-VOTE (1-800-722-8683) for help.

Stay tuned for the next couple of weeks, when we’ll complete our look at candidates, measures, and propositions.

SANTA BARBARA CITY COUNCIL

District 2: Michael Jordan

District 3: Oscar Gutierrez

Measure I: Half-Cent Sales Tax Increase: Yes

GOLETA CITY COUNCIL

For Mayor: Paula Perotte

For Council, District 3: Jennifer Smith

For Council. District 4: Stuart Kasdin

Measure G2024: To preserve some

agricultural land 20 more years: Yes

SANTA BARBARA COMMUNITY

COLLEGE DISTRICT

District 2: Kyle Richards

District 3: Jett Black-Maertz

COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA

Measure H: Half-Cent Bed Tax Increase: Yes

NATIONAL ELECTION

For U.S. President: Kamala Harris

U.S. Senator: Adam Schiff

U.S. House of Representatives District 24: Salud Carbajal

STATE ELECTION

State Assembly, District 37: Gregg Hart

State Senate, District 21: Monique Limón