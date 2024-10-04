National Walk and Roll to School Day Celebrates Benefits of Exercise, Promotes Safe Routes to School

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 3, 2024

The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages families and students to wear their sneakers and join their classmates to walk, bike, or roll to class on Wednesday, October 9. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise while also promoting the importance of pedestrian and road safety.

“National Walk and Roll to School Day offers an amazing opportunity for families to build stronger community bonds,” SBPD Traffic Sergeant Douglas Klug said. “This event not only promotes pedestrian safety and advocates for safer routes for walking and biking to school but also underscores the importance of boosting physical activity among children and prioritizing their safety. It’s a wonderful way to come together and make a positive impact on our children’s well-being.”

While extra caution is needed on the morning of October 9, with increased foot and bike traffic, it’s important to stay alert every single day. Drivers should:

Be prepared to stop for school buses and children crossing the street.

Always watch their speed and slow down in school zones.

The Santa Barbara Police Department offers tips for students who walk, bike, or roll to school:

Plan your route on roads with sidewalks or paths away from traffic. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible or ride your bike in the same direction as traffic as far on the right-hand side as possible.

Use crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals. If there are unmarked crosswalks, cross at corners on streets with fewer lanes and lower speed limits.

Always look left-right-left before crossing the street. Continue to scan for traffic as you cross the street.

Watch for cars entering/leaving driveways or parking spaces. Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.

Always wear a helmet when riding or rolling.

Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight when it’s dark.

Stay alert. Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

Schools are encouraged to register at walkbiketoschool.orgas a way of tracking participation and showing support for active, healthy, and safe transportation.



Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.