Santa Barbara’s Iconic Chaucer’s Books Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Weeks of Festivities

Chaucer’s Books, a beloved institution for Santa Barbara readers for 50 years, is inviting the community to celebrate its golden anniversary with a series of festivities over the next several weeks.

With books from floor to ceiling, Chaucer’s holds more than 150,000 titles along with store merchandise, greeting cards, board games, posters, and more. But one of the most notable things about the independent bookstore is its rich history. Chaucer’s was founded in 1974 by Mahri Kerley, who started the store from her own personal collection of hundreds of books and, over the course of the last 50 years, built it into an iconic pillar of the Santa Barbara community. Then earlier this year, Chaucer’s began its next chapter when Kerley sold the store to couple Greg Feitt and Jen Lemberger, who met while working part-time at Chaucer’s in 2004. The pair’s love for books and each other grew over the years, eventually inspiring their dream of owning the store together — a dream that came true this past June.

Chaucer’s Books at 3321 State Street celebrates its 50th anniversary with a series of events over the next several weeks. | Hadeel Eljarrari

Now, Chaucer’s has put together a series of events through November 1 to celebrate its big 5-0 while highlighting storytelling in the Santa Barbara community. These events include creative workshops, community storytimes, and a birthday bash. Additionally, Chaucer’s will be hosting a “Tell Us Your Story” contest, where competitors will submit their entries for the chance to win a $100 gift certificate to Chaucer’s Books.

The next installment of the Creative Workshop Series is a Comics Workshop led by author and artist Emma Steinkellner this Sunday, October 6. Registration for this event can be found here. Next up is a Zine-Making Workshop led by zinester Dez Alaniz the following Sunday, October 13. Registration for this event can be found here. Participants must check-in at Chaucer’s Books in the Loreto Plaza for both events, which begin at 2 p.m.

A Chaucer’s Books employee sporting one of the stores 50th-anniversary shirts shelves one of the store’s thousands of books. | Hadeel Eljarrari

The two events in the Community Storytelling Series will be held on October 19 at 11 a.m. and October 23 at 8 p.m., with the first being a community storytime of wonder and imagination led by host Miss Angel and the second a spook-tacular after-hours storytelling event led by author Craig Clevenger.

The last event will be a birthday celebration both for Chaucer’s 50th anniversary and founder Mahri Kerley’s 80th birthday. This Birthday Bash will be held on Friday, November 1, at 5 p.m. at Chaucer’s with special guests, sweet treats, music, and more.

The “Tell Us Your Story” contest invites storytellers to share their memorable experiences with Chaucer’s Books and the stories that have impacted their lives. Participants must register for the contest here by Wednesday, October 23. Two winners will be announced on October 28 to redeem their prize of $100 to spend at Chaucer’s Books.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and love the store has received from our community over the past 50 years,” said co-owner Jen Lemberger. “This celebration is our way of giving back and sharing our appreciation with those who have helped make our bookstore a special place.”

For details and additional information on Chaucer’s Books, their 50th anniversary celebration, the series of events, or the “Tell Us Your Story” Contest, please visit Chaucer’s Books or contact info@chaucersbooks.com.