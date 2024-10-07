Braver Angels & All-Saints-by-the-Sea Join in hosting a Workshop for the Community

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

DEPOLARIZING WITHIN & DEALING EFFECTIVELY WITH DIFFICULT CONVERSATIONS led by Parishioner Cecile P Lyons PhD and Craig Lincoln Braver Angels Moderator

Fellowship Hall @ All-Saints-by-the-Sea

83 Eucalyptus Lane, Montecito

October 26, 2024

9:30 – 12:00

Hospitality with coffee, tea, juice, fruit, and pastries

Bonus Group Discussion, following week

Saturday 11/2/24 @ 9:30-11:00

Facilitated by Cecile Lyons, Parishioner

PURPOSE OF WORKSHOP

In these times of social polarity and contentious rhetoric, civil discourse has diminished in the national conversation, community deliberations, and sadly around dining room tables in many homes. These conditions create alienation, anguish, and anxiety. In this workshop we will offer experiences in creating a mindset and heart-state to address dissension with courage, de-escalate argumentation, and create positive outcomes.

Learning Outcomes:

Aware of your own ‘inner polarizer’.

Challenge Stereotypes.

Skills for Depolarizing Conversations.

Ability to disagree with others without

demonizing, dismissing, or stereotyping.

Speak in ways others will want to hear.

Affirm the importance of building relationship.

Send expressions of interest to drlyons@cecilelyonsphd.com