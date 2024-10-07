The Coral Collective Launches In Santa Barbara and Welcomes Chef Massimo Falsini As The Newest Ambassador

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, October 3, 2024 – Project Zero, the organization that works at the intersection of the ocean and climate change, is bringing its recently launched global campaign, The Coral Collective, to Santa Barbara, California, and announces Caruso’s Chef Partner Massimo Falsini as its newest Ambassador. The Coral Collective was formed to support the work of the G20’s Coral Research & Development Accelerator Platform (CORDAP), the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR), and the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) to help protect and restore the world’s coral reefs. With impact being made across 30 countries, The Coral Collective represents the world’s largest collaborative campaign to save coral from functional extinction.

Launched in New York City on September 12, 2024 at an event with leading biodiversity experts alongside culture’s biggest names, The Coral Collective is creating an ongoing series of high-profile events across art and music to immerse coral into culture, raising awareness and funding critical for coral reefs survival spanning 30 countries. Falsini joins Project Zero’s community of high-profile ambassadors including Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne, Slash and Ronnie Wood, alongside a global network of the world’s top coral scientists, climatologists, community leaders, and innovators who are working to save coral reefs.

“It is an incredible honor to be named an Ambassador for Project Zero and to stand alongside an organization that shares my deep commitment to ocean sustainability. The preservation of our oceans is not only vital for the future of our planet, but it is also a personal passion that I have carried throughout my career. With the launch of The Coral Collective here in Santa Barbara, we are taking meaningful steps to address the impact of climate change on coral reefs. At Caruso’s, my team and I are proud to have our efforts recognized with sustainability awards such as a MICHELIN Green Star and Smart Catch and our partnership with FishChoice and Ocean Wise. I look forward to continuing our work to protect our oceans for generations to come.” – Chef Massimo Falsini, Chef Partner of Caruso’s at Rosewood Miramar Beach.

With an accomplished career spanning the globe at the helm of many notable restaurants, Falsini’s passion for preserving the ocean is now a focal point at his newest restaurant, Caruso’s, where he is Chef Partner, and has maintained one MICHELIN star and one MICHELIN Green Star since 2022. Thanks to Falsini and his team’s efforts, Caruso’s has achieved multiple sustainability awards, including Smart Catch Ambassador, FishChoice and Ocean Wise partnership among others.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Massimo Falsini as an Ambassador for Project Zero. His unwavering dedication to ocean sustainability, both in his culinary practices and his personal mission, embodies the values we stand for. With his remarkable global career and commitment to sustainable sourcing at Caruso’s, Massimo has not only set a new standard in the restaurant industry but has also become a true advocate for the preservation of our oceans. As we launch The Coral Collective, Massimo’s leadership and passion will be instrumental in raising awareness and inspiring meaningful change.” – Michele Clarke, CEO & Co-Founder, Project Zero

Coral reefs are living labyrinths that provide habitat to more than 25% of all marine life with estimates of over one million species living on or around coral reefs.1. The value of goods and services provided by coral reefs is estimated at $9.9 trillion per year,2 including $36 billion in tourism alone3. $109 billion of global GDP are protected by coral reefs over a single decade.4 Close to a billion people across 117 coral reef countries, territories and local economies live within 100 km of a coral reef.5 Since 1950, the world has lost over half of its coral reefs with climate change, agricultural runoff, waste and plastic pollution and unsustainable fishing practices damaging and killing fragile reef ecosystems.

“Bringing The Coral Collective to Santa Barbara marks an important step in uniting key communities with a shared purpose: saving our coral reefs. Coral reefs are vital to the health of our oceans and the entire planet, and they matter to everyone, no matter where they live. Through The Coral Collective, we aim to inspire people to understand the essential nature of coral reefs and create a sense of collective responsibility. Santa Barbara’s launch of this global initiative represents the power of communities coming together to make a real difference for our oceans.” – Kendall Conrad, Santa Barbara native and Project Zero Board Member.

The Coral Collective campaign is utilizing Project Zero’s deep connections within the art and music world to host a series of art exhibitions and music events from the South of France – timed with the next 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice – to Sao Paulo, New York City, London and Jeddah.

To receive information about future Santa Barbara events, please email hello@weareprojectzero.org. For more information about The Coral Collective, its current projects, and how to support it, visit www.forcoral.org.

About Chef Massimo Falsini

Massimo Falsini has more than 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, coming to Montecito after working in top restaurants across Europe, the Middle East, and North America. Falsini’s passion for preserving the ocean is now a focal point at Caruso’s at Rosewood Miramar Beach, where he was most recently named Chef Partner. Thanks to Falsini and his team’s efforts, Caruso’s has maintained one MICHELIN star and one MICHELIN Green Star since 2022 and has achieved multiple sustainability awards, including Smart Catch, FishChoice, and Ocean Wise, among others.

About The Coral Collective

Launching ahead of the 2025 UN Ocean Conference and running through 2030, Project Zero’s The Coral Collective campaign supports the work of the G20’s Coral Research Development & Accelerator Platform, The United Nations Global Fund for Coral Reefs, and the International Coral Reef Initiative, working collectively to save coral reefs from functional extinction. Through an effort to mobilize significant sources of funding through cultural experiences and innovation, The Coral Collective aims to support funding for coral research, restoration, and conservation projects in over 30 countries. Visit forcoral.org Instagram: @coral_global

Twitter/X: @ThriveWithCoral TikTok: @the_coral_collective

About Project Zero

Project Zero works to protect and restore the ocean to turn the tide on the climate crisis. We raise awareness and funds through activations and high-profile events that are amplified by Project Zero’s partners, influential ambassadors, and supporters. We work to secure a global network of ocean sanctuaries, protect and restore coral reefs and blue carbon ecosystems to restore the ocean, our biggest ally in the fight against the climate crisis. weareprojectzero.org

Instagram: @projectzero Twitter/X: @projectzero