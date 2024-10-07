The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, Welcomes Executive Chef Rebecca Tillman

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – September 29th, 2024 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, the premier resort by the sea on the Gaviota Coast, welcomes Chef Rebecca Tillman as executive chef. Chef Tillman will manage the resort’s dining venues, including Angel Oak, San Setto, ‘O’ Bar + Kitchen, Bacara Wine Tasting Room,Haskell’s Grill, and Haskell’s Food Truck at the beach. In addition, she will oversee culinary-related operations, such as banquet services, stewarding, and purchasing. She brings her passion for distinctive, innovative cuisine, exceptional service, and an impressive culinary resume featuring premier resort dining establishments.

“Bacara is an iconic property, and I look forward to leading this culinary team to provide exquisite food and incomparable service that raises the bar. Both go hand in hand to create an incredible dining experience for guests,” says Tillman.

Chef Tillman’s culinary journey has taken her to some of the finest properties, where she has learned from the top leaders in the industry. She has served at premier resorts that include LON’s at the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley, Arizona; The Phoenician Scottsdale in Arizona; The Arizona Biltmore; Pointe Squaw Peak Resort in Phoenix; The Biltmore House and The Biltmore Inn, both on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina; and Destination Kohler – The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin.

As a mentor and a teacher, Chef Tillman actively participates in the culinary community through various national initiatives. She is involved with the “Chefs in School” program, which brings chefs into schools nationwide to educate children on food and cooking, and is a culinary mentor for the Careers Through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP). Tillman is also a member of Les Dames d’Escoffier, a prestigious international organization of women chefs. She enjoys spending time with her family, water coloring, and traveling in her free time.

Experience genuine hospitality at The Ritz Carlton-Bacara, situated on a spectacular oceanfront landscape along natural cliffs and the sea. Reserve your dining experience by calling (805) 968-0100.

About The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara

Set against a backdrop of golden beaches and lush mountains, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, embodies the charm, beauty, and energy of the Mediterranean in the heart of Santa Barbara. The iconic Central California resort spans 78 acres and features 358 guest rooms and suites, two natural beaches, lush gardens, and a collection of amenities including: a 42,000 square-foot spa and wellness center; three salt-water infinity pools; six culinary venues including the signature Angel Oak, housing the resort’s 12,000-bottle wine collection; robust activities program for guests of all ages; and 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The property is distinctly nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, offering easy access to the region’s best vineyards, and is just minutes from the center of charming and historic Santa Barbara.

