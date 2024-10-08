California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Encourages Voter Participation During National Voter Education Week 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – In recognition of National Voter Education Week 2024, California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., urges all eligible Californians to become informed and active participants in the upcoming elections.

“An engaged voter is the backbone of our democracy,” said Secretary Weber. “I encourage every Californian to take advantage of National Voter Education Week to learn about the voting process, understand the issues at stake, and make a plan to cast your ballot.”

Californians are encouraged to visit the official Voter Guide at voterguide.sos.ca.gov for comprehensive information on candidates, ballot measures, and important election dates. And they are encouraged to review their county Voter Guides for information related to their local elections. A list of county elections offices and their contact information can be found at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices.

To assist voters in navigating the electoral process, the Secretary of State’s office has hosted two informative webinars:

“How to Vote” – youtube.com/watch?v=ZhlhcOi9ymQ

– youtube.com/watch?v=ZhlhcOi9ymQ “Make a Plan to Vote” – youtube.com/watch?v=A4p4htLPXu8

Eligible Californians can register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov.

California Key Election Dates and Deadlines can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines.

A Complete 2024 California General Election Calendar can be found at elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf.