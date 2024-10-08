Helicopter Night Training Operations at Lauro Reservoir

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit (SBCASU) will be conducting night operations training at Lauro Reservoir in collaboration with Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Barbara City Public Works. The training is scheduled to take place from approximately 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9th.

This collaborative training is part of the SBCASU’s ongoing preparedness efforts for night hover fill operations, which are critical for enhancing the region’s response to nighttime emergencies. The exercise will evaluate lighting conditions, aircraft configuration, and operational safety protocols while utilizing Lauro Reservoir as a water source during night operations.

The Air Support Unit is a partnership between the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Together, our agencies provide staffing to this all-hazard unit that responds to a variety of missions, including aerial firefighting, law enforcement calls, medical response and evacuation, and search and rescue. The unit is staffed 365 days a year with highly trained firefighters, deputy sheriffs, and professional pilots, and responds to emergencies within all jurisdictions in Santa Barbara County.

To protect the environment, stringent measures to prevent the contamination of aquatic invasive species will be followed, in accordance with national guidelines (NWCG PMS 444). Additionally, the training will adhere to ICS 800 Night Flying Guidelines to ensure the highest standards of safety.

Impact on Local Residents:

Residents near Lauro Reservoir may hear helicopter noise during the training window. The Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, and Santa Barbara City Public Works are working together to minimize any disruptions, and we appreciate the community’s understanding and support for these important safety exercises.

Media Advisory:

Media interested in attending this training event are welcome to do so. However, please be advised that pilots will be flying with night vision goggles (NVG), and media lights— including camera lights—are strictly prohibited. Bright lights can interfere with the pilots’ night vision and pose significant flight safety hazards. We kindly request all attending media outlets refrain from using any bright or spotlighting equipment.