S.B. Sea Shells Hosts Sips & Ships Fundraiser

On September 28, about 400 guests enjoyed Sips & Ships, an annual event of the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association (SBSSA) to raise funds for its family-run youth sailing program. The sprawling event encompassed all of Santa Barbara Harbor’s Marina One, where 17 boats welcomed guests on board and docks were lined with food, beverages, and silent auction offerings.

Many guests were former or current SBSSA participants, while others came out simply to enjoy the scenic harbor, tour beautiful boats, and enjoy the festivities. This year even featured live entertainment, with the band Spring Loaded performing on the bow of a boat. Owners of motorboats and sailboats generously welcomed guests on board, where they were free to tour the boats above and below deck and sit down, chat, and relax.

Boat owners, including Paula and Jeff Clark, are enthusiastic supporters of SBSSA. The Clarks had spent every Sunday from April to October for 12 years with Sea Shells, with their three kids having participated in the program. Their eight-foot dinghy in their Sea Shells days was their first boat, and the next one, 20 years later, was Sea Larks, a 50-foot Xquisite Yacht X5 Sail Catamaran, upon which they welcomed guests at the event. They have traveled in this gorgeous boat around Central America and the Caribbean, and next year plan on heading to the South Pacific. “The Sea Shell organization has a special place in our hearts.” Paula related. “We raised our kids at Sea Shell beach … [and] made friendships that have lasted the test of time and memories to cherish forever.”

Founded in 1948, the all-volunteer nonprofit still operates Sunday afternoons from April to October on West Beach. Parents organize the events, teach the kids to sail, and maintain the boats. The first three sessions provide basic instruction, and then the new young skippers pair up with experienced skippers and head out on the water. Each Sunday, there are four kids’ races and one adult race.

The program teaches skill building and resilience building — dealing with, for example, a capsized boat and chilly or choppy waters — noted SBSSA Boardmember Mark Matthews, a parent and accomplished sailor. “Plus, it’s a great family day at the beach and just a whole lot of fun.”

A defining attribute of the program is the inclusion of the whole family. Another key feature, according to Commodore Andrew Bermond, himself a parent, is the emphasis on the autonomy of the kids, who are referred to as skippers because they are the captain in command. Initially, the skipper is often intimidated, Bermond related, so having a parent or other trusted person helps build a sense of security, and then they develop the courage to sail solo.

Currently, 40 families participate, with about an equal number of boys and girls. This year, the Novice Fleet has kids ages 7 to 12, but this fleet and the advanced fleets are open to kids up to age 18. While some parents are on the boats helping the kids, others are onshore under beach umbrellas enjoying watching loved ones and new and old friends experience the thrill of learning to sail.

Although the races are primarily for fun, according to Matthews, there are also “some hotly contested racing at the front of the fleet and then races within races in the middle … and there’s always a big round of applause for the kid, or adult, that brings up the back of the pack.”

Thanks to an existing fleet of boats and this annual fundraiser, SBSSA keeps costs relatively low to make the program as financially accessible as it can. Annual membership is $200 and boat rental $300. Participants can also buy their own boat and store it with SBSSA for a $175 fee per year. A couple of donated boats are available each year to low-income families.

Two safety boats are a constant presence to deal with the inevitable capsize. SBSSA has 30 Sabots (sailing dinghies) for novices, and some Open Skiffs, RS Teras, and RS Fevas.

SBSSA is very welcoming to parents with no sailing experience. In recent years, only about half of the parents come in with experience. Some of these newbies opt to learn to sail with their kids, but for those who don’t want to, there are plenty of other parents who volunteer to do so. A Sportsmanship Trophy is awarded each year to the skipper who is the best sport. According to Bermond, “a few older skippers have realized that helping novice skippers learn to sail is a great way to become a candidate for this award. Others just enjoy the experience of being a mentor.”

SBSSA has raised $75,000 to renovate its storage sheds near the Harbor’s boat launch, but needs to raise another $50,000 for the project, which seeks to ensure safe storage for future generations.

SBSSA parent Morgan Green, former SBSSA vice commodore Sally Gilmour, and boat owner host Mike Wolfe | Gail Arnold



Boat owner hosts Jeff and Paula Clark | Gail Arnold



Boat owner hosts and SBSSA parents Lauren and Gus Duncan | Gail Arnold



SBSSA participants 2024 | Mark Matthews



SBSSA skippers circa 1985 | Courtesy

