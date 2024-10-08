Sports
SBART Press Luncheon: Liliana Rodriguez and Oscar Mauia Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

Local Athletes and Coaches Gathered at Harry's Cafe for Weekly Press Luncheon

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Tue Oct 08, 2024 | 1:43pm
Liliana Rodriguez | Credit: Courtesy SBART

Oscar Mauia of Bishop Diego Football and Liliana Rodriguez of Dos Pueblos High flag football were honored as the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week at Monday’s press luncheon.

Mauai led the Cardinals to a 26-0 victory over Camrillo in their Marmonte League opener on Friday night. He rushed for 150 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns. He has accumulated 829 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in six games thus far this season.

Bishop Diego is 4-1-1 overall and 1-0 in Marmonte league play.

Oscar Mauia is the primary ball carrier for Bishop Diego. Photo Credit: Courtesy

Rodriguez boosted the Chargers’ to a crucial Channel League victory over rival San Marcos with 133 passing yards and three touchdowns. She also added eight passing touchdowns in the Coastal Clash Tournament over the weekend in which Dos Pueblos took second place. 

The Chargers are 13-4 overall this season and 4-2 in Channel League play.

Tue Oct 08, 2024 | 21:41pm
