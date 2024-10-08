Vote-by-Mail Ballots Drop Boxes Are Now Open

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – Ballot drop boxes are now open throughout the state. All California active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the November 5, 2024, General Election. California county elections officials have begun mailing vote-by-mail ballots, and voters can expect to see their ballots arriving in the coming days. The vote-by-mail ballot voting period begins as soon as ballots are in the mail.

“Drop boxes provide yet another way for California voters to return their vote-by-mail ballot where it makes most sense for them and at their own convenience,” said Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D.

Voters can drop off their completed vote-by-mail ballots for the November 5, 2024, General Election at any secure official drop box in their county or anywhere in the state at any time between October 8 through 8:00 p.m. on November 5.

A complete list of drop box locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations webpage at: caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

Before returning their vote-by-mail ballot, voters will need to make sure to seal, sign, and date the outside of their vote-by-mail ballot return envelope. Voters should make sure their signature matches the one on their California driver’s license/state ID or the signature they provided when they registered to vote. County elections officials will compare the signatures before ballots are counted.

Voters can track their ballot by signing up at: wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to receive text, email, or voice status alerts, including that their ballot has been received, counted, or needs to be corrected before their ballot can be counted.

California voters can register to vote or update their voter registration online at: registertovote.ca.gov.

Voters who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

For tips on how to vote by mail, please watch: youtube.com/watch?v=mP7n6QIW87Q

Information about county elections offices can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices.

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines.

The November 5, 2024, General Election Calendar can be found at elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf.