The article “A Grand Vision” desperately needs better editing and structure. The narrative is so poorly organized that it becomes challenging for readers to grasp what is being discussed, what proposals are on the table for downtown, and who the key players contributing to this massive project are. Instead of delivering clarity, it presents a block of disjointed text with no clear conclusion or supporting visuals to aid understanding.

The use of maps, artwork, and artist renderings would have gone a long way in illustrating the proposals and making the content more digestible. Readers are left confused about halfway through the piece, struggling to make sense of the convoluted language. The article reads like a maze of words, a disorienting experience that leaves one searching for meaning in unnecessary information.

To improve the quality and readability of future articles, it’s imperative to use visuals, present information in a structured format, and ensure the text is coherent and inviting from start to finish.