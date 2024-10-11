One of the questions on the test for U.S. citizenship is: What is one reason colonists came to America? The answers accepted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are:

1) freedom

2) political liberty

3) religious freedom

4) economic opportunity

5) escape persecution

That being said, the Pilgrims were among the first “undocumented” immigrants. Did they arrive with passports or visas? No. Did they obtain Permanent Resident Cards or Green Cards? No. Did they try to assimilate? No. Did they learn native languages and embrace native cultures? No. Did these immigrants abuse and slaughter massive numbers of indigenous people? Yes.

Today, many who are vulnerable and oppressed are fleeing horrendous violence and abject poverty in their home countries. They are not “animals” as Donald Trump likes to call them. They are human beings. Most come here (as did earlier immigrants) to escape persecution, poverty, or death. Documented or not, immigrants and refugees will continue to pursue the American dream of life, liberty, and equality as did our ancestors.

¡Bienvenidos a la tierra de los libres!